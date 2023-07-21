Home / Economy / News / Govt nods Semiconductor Lab modernisation as brownfield chip making unit

Govt nods Semiconductor Lab modernisation as brownfield chip making unit

The government has approved the modernisation of the Semiconductor Laboratory as a brownfield chip manufacuring unit, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"Government has also approved modernisation of Semiconductor Laboratory, Mohali as a brownfield Fab," the minister said. (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 10:46 PM IST
Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a writtten reply to the Rajya Sabha said that till date only one proposal of Micron Technology Inc for setting up a semiconductor ATMP unit in India with a capital investment of Rs 22,516 crore (USD 2.75 Billion) has been approved.

"Government has also approved modernisation of Semiconductor Laboratory, Mohali as a brownfield Fab," the minister said.

In response to a separate question if steps taken by the government will lead to a decline in import of semiconductor, Chandrasekhar said that Micron Technology Inc's ATMP has been approved in the month of June 2023 and the company has projected construction period of 18 months.

"Hence decline in imports may not be expected in near term," Chandrasekhar said.

Topics :semiconductorCentre

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 10:46 PM IST

