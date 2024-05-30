Home / Economy / News / GDP growth robust on back of healthy balance sheets of banks, says RBI

GDP growth robust on back of healthy balance sheets of banks, says RBI

The Reserve Bank's Annual Report for 2023-24 said that the Indian economy is navigating the drag from an adverse global macroeconomic and financial environment

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Photo: Bloomberg (Representational)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 11:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's GDP growth is robust on the back of solid investment demand which is supported by healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates, the government's focus on capital expenditure and prudent monetary, regulatory and fiscal policies, the RBI said on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank's Annual Report for 2023-24 said that the Indian economy is navigating the drag from an adverse global macroeconomic and financial environment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Indian economy, the report said, is well-placed to step up growth trajectory over the next decade in an environment of macroeconomic and financial stability.

"As headline inflation eases towards the target, it will spur consumption demand especially in rural areas," it said.

It further said the external sector's strength and buffers in the form of foreign exchange reserves will insulate domestic economic activity from global spillovers.

The report, however, added that geopolitical tensions, geoeconomic fragmentation, global financial market volatility, international commodity price movements and erratic weather developments pose downside risks to the growth outlook and upside risks to the inflation outlook.

The RBI also emphasised that the Indian economy would have to navigate challenges posed by rapid adoption of AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning) technologies as well as recurrent climate shocks.

The annual report is a statutory report of RBI's central board of directors. The report covers the working and functions of the Reserve Bank of India for the April 2023-March 2024 period.

Also Read

India's economic growth to boost demand of corporates: Fitch Ratings

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

Goldman Sachs ups India 2024 GDP forecast to 6.7%; sees RBI rate cut in Q4

UP students pass exam after writing 'Jai Shree Ram' in answer sheets

S&P Global will likely raise India's rating within 2 years, says Citi

Gurgaon's Rites to go aggressive on global export and consultancy tenders

Delhi breaches 8,300 MW mark first time as power demand soars amid heatwave

Contractual labour on rise in 9 major non-farm sectors, shows govt data

Gas stations in full throttle as India's power demand touches new record

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaIndia GDP growthRBI PolicyRBI monetary policyIndia GDP

First Published: May 30 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story