Global Economy: Inflation eases in US, UK; India's trade gap widens in Oct

Inflation eased in both the US and UK, prompting bets that central banks on both sides of the Atlantic will start cutting interest rates by the middle of next year.
US inflation broadly slowed in October, which markets cheered as a strong indication that the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates. Traders also pulled forward bets of when the Fed will first cut rates into the first half of next year.
There’s talk of a great divide in the US housing market, as new buyers get crushed by 8% mortgage rates while earlier ones cling gratefully to loans of less than 3%. Missing from this story is a third, even more fortunate group: the rapidly growing number of Americans who own their homes outright. The share of homes that are mortgage-free stood at a record just shy of 40%.
UK inflation tumbled to the lowest level in two years, firming up bets that the Bank of England will be able to cut rates as early as the middle of next year.
The euro area and its biggest economies will avoid a recession as growth returns at the end of the year, helped by slowing inflation and a robust jobs market, according to new European Union forecasts. Even Germany, which has fared worse than peers amid a prolonged manufacturing slump, is predicted to avoid a recession.
Japan’s economy slipped back into reverse over the summer, underscoring the fragility of the country’s recovery and backing the case for continued support from the Bank of Japan and the government. Gross domestic product declined at a 2.1% annual rate in the third quarter, largely on the back of falling business spending, a lack of recovery in consumer spending, and higher imports.
China’s consumption rebound slowed and private business confidence lost momentum in October, according to independent surveys and alternative data that suggested the economic recovery remains bumpy.
The rivalry between the US and China is here to stay. There are too many grievances on both sides and intractable areas of disagreement between them, from the future of Taiwan to the basic rules of fair economic competition, for that to change.