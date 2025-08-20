Russia invites Indian exports as US tariffs hit trade, defends oil ties

India can sell more of its products to Russia if it faces challenges in the US market, a senior Russian diplomat said on Wednesday, defending New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil despite mounting American pressure.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin called Washington’s stance on India’s energy trade with Moscow “unjustified” and “unilateral".

“If Indian goods are facing difficulties entering the US market, the Russian market is welcoming Indian exports,” he said. “The sanctions are hitting those who are imposing them. It is a challenging situation for India but we have trust in our ties. We are confident that India-Russia energy cooperation will continue notwithstanding the external pressure.”

‘India-Russia ties built on complementarity’ Babushkin stressed that Moscow remains India’s largest crude oil supplier and that the two economies complement each other. “Let’s proceed from the fact that Russia is the biggest supplier to India of crude oil. And India’s demands are growing year by year. Certainly, this is a perfect case of mutual accommodation and complementarity of our economies. We are quite certain that our cooperation will continue,” he said. The Russian diplomat's remarks came a day after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said US President Donald Trump had imposed new tariffs on India to "discourage" Russia from continuing the Ukraine conflict. A 25 per cent duty is set to take effect on August 27, with Washington already warning of sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil. India and China are the two largest buyers.

Jaishankar in Moscow as tensions rise The comments also coincided with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s three-day visit to Russia, where he is scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. According to Babushkin, Western nations cannot be trusted to treat India as an equal partner. “If India refuses Russian oil, it will not lead to equal cooperation with the West in general because it is not in the Western nature, which was clearly demonstrated in recent years. They behave like neocolonial powers that think of their own benefit. This pressure is unjustified and unilateral,” he said. He added, “If the West criticises you, it means you are doing everything right. We don’t expect that to happen (India to stop buying oil from Russia). We know about the challenging circumstances for India. This is the true strategic partnership we are enjoying.”

Putin-Modi talks underline partnership Babushkin also highlighted the recent phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin . “The recent phone call by President Putin to PM Modi ji, explaining and sharing the information about recent developments in Ukraine, means India matters a lot to Russia. We are capable of finding any solution for mutual satisfaction. The deepening of our partnership will help us grow together,” he said. He pointed out that despite years of Western sanctions, bilateral trade had grown significantly. “We have seen this problem of sanctions for many years now, but our trade is growing. In recent years, our trade has grown by seven times,” he noted.

Russia slams US ‘double standards’ The Russian diplomat criticised Washington for straining ties with New Delhi while calling itself a partner. “As we all know, the sanctions are a tool of unlawful competition. It’s always about double standards. A lack of trust, blackmail and pressure, as well as disrespect of national interests. Friends don’t behave like that,” he said. He added that Russia and Brics countries never impose sanctions, calling non-UN and secondary sanctions “illegal". “They just weaponise the economy. Despite the tremendous sanction pressure on Russia, you will see the Russian economy is growing steadily,” he said.

US tariffs hit Indian exports On August 6, Trump announced an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian goods over New Delhi’s continued oil imports from Russia. He later doubled the tariff to 50 per cent, the highest imposed on any country apart from Brazil. Key Indian export sectors such as textiles, leather, and marine products are expected to be badly hit. India condemned the move as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”. Prime Minister Modi has said New Delhi will not bow to economic pressure. Leavitt later clarified that the sanctions aimed to put “secondary pressure on Russia.” She added, “The president has put tremendous public pressure to bring this war to a close. He’s taken actions, as you’ve seen, sanctions on India and other actions as well.”