India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to 0.25 per cent in October, from 1.54 per cent in September, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday.

The drop in inflation in October was mainly due to record-low food prices and the impact of the recent Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) cuts, which eased prices across several sectors.

The headline inflation had dipped in September after a slight increase in August, which marked the first monthly rise in inflation in 10 months.

Food inflation remains negative

India's food inflation dropped sharply in October, falling to -5.02 per cent from -2.28 per cent in September. In rural areas, it was -4.85 per cent, and in urban areas, it stood at -5.18 per cent. The food inflation in October is the lowest of the current CPI series.

The decline in both overall and food inflation was mainly due to a favourable base effect and a fall in prices of vegetables, oils and fats, fruits, footwear, cereals and products, and transport and communication. Sector-wise CPI inflation Housing inflation for October 2025 stood at 2.96 per cent, slightly lower than 2.98 per cent in September. The housing index covers only the urban sector. Meanwhile, education inflation for both rural and urban areas rose marginally to 3.49 per cent in October from 3.44 per cent in September. Health inflation eased to 3.86 per cent in October from 4.39 per cent during the last month, showing a slight decline in healthcare costs. Prices in the transport and communication sector dropped to 0.94 per cent in October from 1.82 per cent in September, indicating lower costs in this category. Inflation in fuel and light remained unchanged at 1.98 per cent in both October and September.