Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

Reuters NEW DELHI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
The Indian government has increased the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,800 Indian rupees ($117.70) per ton from 9,050 rupees per ton starting Wednesday, according to a government notification on Tuesday.

The windfall tax on aviation turbine fuel that had been 1 rupee/liter has been removed, the notification said.

The government has also reduced the windfall tax on diesel to 2 rupees/litre from 4 rupees/litre.

India on Oct. 18 cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,050 rupees per ton from 12,100 rupees per ton.

India had imposed a windfall tax on crude oil producers in July last year and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets instead of selling it locally.

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

