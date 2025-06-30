Home / Economy / News / Govt keeps interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for Q2

Govt keeps interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for Q2

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent

interest rates, finance, profit
The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Monday left interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the sixth straight quarter beginning July 1, 2025.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the second quarter of FY 2025-26 starting from 1st July, 2025 and ending on 30th September, 2025 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the first quarter (1st April, 2025 to 30th June, 2025) of FY 2025-26," the finance ministry said in a notification.

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent prevailing in the current quarter.

The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes, too, have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7 per cent for the July-September 2025 period.

Like the current quarter, the monthly income scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors during the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

With this, the interest rates on small savings schemes, majorly operated by post offices and banks, have been left unchanged for the sixth consecutive quarter. The government had last made changes in some schemes for the fourth quarter of 2023-24.

The government notifies interest rates on small savings schemes every quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fiscal deficit in April-May at 0.8% of full-year target, shows govt data

India's industrial production output further dips to 1.2% in May 2025

PwC bats for 3-tier GST rate structure to cut disputes, simplify tax regime

India open to 'big, beautiful deal' with US, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Indian trade team stays longer in US to finalise deal before Jul 9 deadline

Topics :interest rateNational Savings CertificateIncome schemes

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story