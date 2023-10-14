Home / Economy / News / Govt maintains basmati rice floor price as grain export curbs continue

Govt maintains basmati rice floor price as grain export curbs continue

India imposed a $1,200 per ton minimum export price (MEP) on basmati rice shipments in August to calm local prices ahead of key state elections

Agencies NEW DELHI
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India said on Saturday it will maintain the floor price for basmati rice exports until further notice, according to a government order, as the world's biggest exporter continues to curb overseas shipments of the grain.

India imposed a $1,200 per ton minimum export price (MEP) on basmati rice shipments in August to calm local prices ahead of key state elections.

A government order on Saturday said it would maintain the MEP, initially in place until Sunday, until further notice.

The South Asian country in July banned exports of non-basmati white rice and on Friday imposed a 20% duty on exports of parboiled rice.

The MEP aims to help authorities ensure that non-basmati rice is not exported as basmati rice.

The finance ministry through a notification extended the duty till March 31, 2024.
 
With these curbs, India has now imposed restrictions on all varieties on non-basmati rice.
 
Non-basmati white rice constitutes about 25 per cent of the total rice exported from the country.
 
In July, the government banned export of non-basmati white rice to boost domestic supply and keep retail prices under check during the upcoming festive season.
 
In September last year, exports of broken rice were prohibited. In the April-June period this fiscal, about 15.54 lakh tonnes of non-basmati white rice was exported against only 11.55 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.
 
The ban on exports of non-basmati white rice was imposed due to the rise in prices of the foodgrain and higher exports.
 
The annual retail or consumer price inflation was at a three-month low of 5.02 per cent in September. India's total exports of basmati rice stood at USD 4.8 billion in 2022-23, while in volume terms it was at 45.6 lakh tonnes.

Exports of non-basmati stood at USD 6.36 billion in the last fiscal. In volume terms, it was 177.9 lakh tonnes.

India's rice production is estimated to have risen to 135.54 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) from 129.47 million tonnes in the previous year, according to the agriculture ministry data.

Also Read

Singapore in talks with India to seek non-basmati rice export ban exemption

Samosa, jalebi, pizza, burger and more banned during Amarnath Yatra 2023

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

Mayank Agarwal eyes heaps of runs, stays positive about India comeback

Pak rice exporters having a field day as India bans non-basmati rice export

ADB joins hand with Bengal govt to study economic corridors' development

Govt looking at eligibility criteria for direct overseas listing of firms

Over 1.94 million new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in August

Imports from Russia up 67% in Apr-Sep on higher shipments of oil: Govt data

Govt extends 20% tax on exports of parboiled rice until March 2024

Topics :RICEAgriculturetradetaxIndia economy

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story