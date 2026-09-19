Govt mandates Aadhaar biometric authentication for LPG subsidy from Oct 1

The government on Saturday announced that starting October 1, 2026, domestic LPG consumers will need to have completed Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) to book refills at the regulated Retail Selling Price (RSP) with applicable subsidy.

The step will ensure that subsidised LPG reaches only genuine and deserving households. "Linking each connection to the Aadhaar-authenticated consumer helps prevent diversion of subsidised domestic cylinders for commercial and industrial use, removes duplicate and ineligible connections, and makes subsidy delivery transparent and targeted," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said in a statement.

It added that the process is not meant to deny LPG to any genuine household, and every eligible consumer has several easy ways to complete it. Starting October 1, consumers who have already completed BAA do not need to do it again and their refills will continue as before. However, for consumers who have not completed BAA, refill booking at RSP with subsidy will be enabled once authentication is completed.

Consumers can complete BAA during refill delivery or at the distributor’s showroom. They can also complete the process on the oil marketing companies' mobile applications. "Consumers who are unwilling or unable to complete BAA can still receive LPG. They will need to register this choice on their OMC’s digital channels: the consumer web portal, mobile app, WhatsApp chatbot, IVRS or other available channels. These consumers will be supplied LPG at the applicable market price, without any subsidy, in 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders, subject to local availability with the OMC," the ministry said. It added that 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers have completed BAA, a coverage of 89.9 per cent, as of September 19, 2026. Consumers were first asked to complete BAA by June 30, 2026. The deadline was extended several times to give consumers more time: to July 31, August 7, August 15, August 23, August 31, September 7 and finally September 14, 2026.