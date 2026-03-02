Govt sets up support desk as West Asia conflict disrupts India's trade

In response to the escalating conflict in West Asia, government officials on Monday rushed to set up a multi-ministry support desk to help exporters and importers tackle the disruption in trade due to the ongoing tensions.

The support desk will be headed by a senior Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) official.

During a meeting with senior government officials to review the emerging geopolitical situation, exporters warned of a crisis as cargo bound for West Asia piled up at domestic ports, apart from the logistics-related challenges. With the ongoing month of Ramzan, they shared their concerns over the difficulties in shipping food items to the region. With Dubai and Doha being major air cargo hubs, and with airspace restrictions, airbound shipments are also getting adversely impacted, a person who attended the meeting told Business Standard.

According to a source in the export sector, there are around 3,000 containers to West Asia stuck at Mundra and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port cumulatively in the last 24 hours. Shipping liners are not taking orders at this point due to the safety of crew, cargo and vessels. “Shipments to the US will go via the Cape of Good Hope. However, shipments for West Asia are suspended because of safety concerns,” Sunil Vaswani of the Container Shipping Lines Association (CSLA) said, while pointing out cargo piling up in Indian ports. To complicate matters, containers are arriving at the ports, congesting the ports. He said they are waiting and watching, and ports are working to provide additional space.

Conflict in the West Asian region escalated over the weekend after the United States (US) and Israel launched an attack on Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has been launching attacks targeted at other countries in the Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. An official statement from the Department of Commerce said that discussions included the need to maintain predictability in cargo movement, minimise avoidable delays and ensure seamless documentation and payment processes for exporters and importers. “The Department reiterated the Government of India’s priority of ensuring continuity of EXIM logistics and mitigating any disruptions to India’s trade flows. It was emphasised that the approach will remain facilitative and coordinated, with a focus on maintaining supply chain resilience, protecting the interests of exporters — particularly MSMEs — with a view that essential imports required for domestic production and consumption are not adversely affected,” the statement said.

During the meeting it was agreed amongst the stakeholders to maintain close, real-time coordination for monitoring route and capacity developments, surcharges and equipment availability. Mechanisms for facilitation of time-sensitive export segments such as perishables, pharmaceuticals and high-value manufactured exports were also discussed. Monday’s meeting was chaired by the Special Secretary, Department of Commerce, Suchindra Misra, and Lav Agarwal, Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). The meeting was attended by representatives from logistics operators and shipping lines, the finance ministry, petroleum ministry, shipping ministry, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), export promotion councils, among others. “Due to the crisis, almost all the existing export contracts will be renegotiated. After the attack on a merchant vessel two days back, the trade route through the region is at a standstill. I believe one of the major sectors that will be affected is food. In almost all ports, containers are stuck,” said trade-policy analyst S. Chandrasekaran.

Pankaj Chadha, Chairman, EEPC India, said that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are among the key markets for engineering goods and they act as a gateway to India’s exports to the WANA (West Asian North Africa) region. “It seems the war is escalating, which could not only disrupt engineering exports to this region but may also affect some of the trade routes. As has been indicated by many experts in geopolitics, the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of global oil flows, could be blocked. This will not only lead to a spike in energy prices but also push up freight costs significantly. We have already been reeling under tariff pressure from the US and the after-effects of the Russia-Ukraine war. The latest development adds to our concerns and may affect our exports badly,” Chadha said.