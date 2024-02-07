Govt sets up task force to resolve non-tariff barriers, says Piyush Goyal

The government has set up a task force under the Department of Commerce to identify, categorise and develop tailored strategies for the resolution of non-tariff barriers, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Such barriers include prior registration requirements in the exporting country, cumbersome testing and certification requirements and unreasonable domestic standards/rules.

Different countries enforce various regulatory measures to ensure the safety and quality of the products placed in their territory.

These measures apply equally to domestic manufacturers and importers.

However, such measures may sometimes act as trade barriers due to various reasons like gaps in the regulatory frameworks and quality compliance requirements of the trade partners, lack of transparency, arbitrariness or differing interpretation of the rules, and improper implementation.

"Taking cognizance of the challenges involved in mapping the trade barriers, and to give increased focus, a task force has been set up under Department of Commerce, to identify, categorise and develop tailored strategies for resolution of these identified non-tariff barriers," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The resolution of trade barriers, including ensuring increased and effective market access, is a continuous process and endeavour.

He said India also engages in regulatory cooperation to help ensure that global rules governing the regulatory structures are favourable and consistent.

Replying to another question on trade with Pakistan, the minister said that in August 2019, Pakistan took a number of measures to downgrade the bilateral relations with India.

"One of the decisions was to unilaterally suspend the bilateral trade with India. However, export of only therapeutic products has been allowed...," Goyal said, adding that normally, the Atari-Wagah border and Karachi Port are the two major trade routes between the countries.

"The onus of resumption of bilateral trade lies with the Government of Pakistan," he added.