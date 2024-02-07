Home / Economy / News / Govt sets up task force to resolve non-tariff barriers, says Piyush Goyal

Govt sets up task force to resolve non-tariff barriers, says Piyush Goyal

Such barriers include prior registration requirements in the exporting country, cumbersome testing and certification requirements and unreasonable domestic standards/rules

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government has set up a task force under the Department of Commerce to identify, categorise and develop tailored strategies for the resolution of non-tariff barriers, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Such barriers include prior registration requirements in the exporting country, cumbersome testing and certification requirements and unreasonable domestic standards/rules.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Different countries enforce various regulatory measures to ensure the safety and quality of the products placed in their territory.

These measures apply equally to domestic manufacturers and importers.

However, such measures may sometimes act as trade barriers due to various reasons like gaps in the regulatory frameworks and quality compliance requirements of the trade partners, lack of transparency, arbitrariness or differing interpretation of the rules, and improper implementation.

"Taking cognizance of the challenges involved in mapping the trade barriers, and to give increased focus, a task force has been set up under Department of Commerce, to identify, categorise and develop tailored strategies for resolution of these identified non-tariff barriers," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The resolution of trade barriers, including ensuring increased and effective market access, is a continuous process and endeavour.

He said India also engages in regulatory cooperation to help ensure that global rules governing the regulatory structures are favourable and consistent.

Replying to another question on trade with Pakistan, the minister said that in August 2019, Pakistan took a number of measures to downgrade the bilateral relations with India.

"One of the decisions was to unilaterally suspend the bilateral trade with India. However, export of only therapeutic products has been allowed...," Goyal said, adding that normally, the Atari-Wagah border and Karachi Port are the two major trade routes between the countries.

"The onus of resumption of bilateral trade lies with the Government of Pakistan," he added.

Also Read

Non-tariff barriers emerging as tool to disrupt textiles trade: AEPC

Using all platforms to flag non-tariff barriers impacting trade: Official

Indian alcohol cos seek elimination of 'non-tariff barriers' in EU markets

India may discuss non-tariff barriers in Trade Policy Forum meet with US

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

UAE wealth fund plans $4-5 billion in investments via India's GIFT city

India will be world's biggest oil demand growth driver through 2030: IEA

India considering to extend parboiled rice tax in risk to world supply

India to be largest global oil demand growth driver through 2030: IEA

Gas to biofuels: India's demand sets agenda for global energy business

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Piyush GoyalCommerce ministryParliamentimporter

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story