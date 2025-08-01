Home / Economy / News / US tariff hike to cut India's shrimp exports by 7-9% in FY26: Crisil

US tariff hike to cut India's shrimp exports by 7-9% in FY26: Crisil

The proposed increase in tariff by the US, along with additional financial penalties, is likely to impact shrimp export volumes by 7-9 per cent this financial year, Crisil Ratings said on Friday.

India US trade deal, interim trade agreement, tariff concessions, US reciprocal tariff, India US bilateral trade, Modi Trump trade pact, Vietnam US trade deal, India trade negotiations, India US tariff deadline, bilateral trade agreement
In contrast, Ecuador, the largest shrimp exporter globally, faces just 10 per cent tariff and countervailing duties of 3-4 per cent in the US, he said. | File Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The proposed increase in tariff by the US, along with additional financial penalties, is likely to impact shrimp export volumes by 7-9 per cent this financial year, Crisil Ratings said on Friday.

Indian shrimp exporters face an unprecedented new challenge in the US market, which contributes close to 48 per cent of their exports, Crisil Ratings Senior Director Rahul Guha said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump has announced 25 per cent tariffs on India, plus a 'penalty' for its trade with Russia. The tariffs will come into effect from August 7.

"With the proposed increase in tariff by the US, along with additional financial penalties, countervailing duty of 5.77 per cent imposed last year and the existing anti-dumping duties, India will be one of the highest taxed major shrimp exporters in the US market," he noted.

In contrast, Ecuador, the largest shrimp exporter globally, faces just 10 per cent tariff and countervailing duties of 3-4 per cent in the US, he said.

The operating margin will also fall 50-100 bps due to the added cost burden of tariffs and their gradual pass through due to competition from Ecuador, Guha said.

Therefore, the credit profiles of shrimp exporters, already under pressure, will witness further challenges, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Andhra unveils ₹4,600 cr policy to boost electronic component manufacturing

Premium

Ministry of coal awards 7 coal blocks in 12th round of commercial auction

Rupee strengthens marginally as RBI intervention supports currency

Gross GST mop-up rises 7.5% to ₹1.96 trillion in July; refunds jump 67%

India's forex reserves rise by $2.7 bn to reach $698.1 bn in July

Topics :Crisil reportCrisil ratingsUS tariff hikesIndia's export

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story