Home / Economy / News / Govt to expand Semiconductor DLI scheme to larger, foreign firms: MoS IT

Govt to expand Semiconductor DLI scheme to larger, foreign firms: MoS IT

The government has set aside $200 million to help semiconductor design firms in innovation

Sourabh Lele Gandhinagar
Rajeev Chandrasekhar

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The government will expand the design-linked incentive (DLI) scheme for semiconductor companies to include larger companies – both foreign and Indian, as suggested by the industry stakeholders, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT informed on Saturday.  

“We are envisaging that this programme will now expand to include larger companies as well. We are willing to look at suggestions that are being made where big fabless companies will design in India and have the intellectual property (IP) owned or co-owned in India either in partnership with startups in India or on their own, and be qualified for financial support under the DLI scheme,” Chandrasekhar said.

The government has set aside $200 million to help semiconductor design firms in innovation.

So far, seven startups with product applications ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) to vector processes and image sensors have been approved for funding. The scheme is part of the $10 billion India semiconductor mission announced by the government in 2021.

According to the current scheme guidelines, startups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as defined by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) are eligible to apply for the incentives. The programme is intended to create domestic intellectual property in the semiconductor space as well as design integrated circuits, chipsets, system on chips (SoCs) and processor cores.

The rate of incentive stands at six per cent on net sales of specified designs.  

“Though we haven’t reached the critical mass in terms of the number of people who apply under this programme but certainly I can see an increase in momentum and confidence among over 35 startups that have applied for the scheme,” the minister said.

Chandrasekhar was speaking at the SemiconIndia 2023 global summit aimed at showcasing India as a destination of the semiconductor ecosystem.

Over 50 global semiconductor and electronics companies including Micron Technology, AMD, NXP Semiconductors, and Applied Materials participated in the conference.

“It is increasingly becoming obvious, even to those who were cynical about a year ago, that in just over a year we have travelled a significant distance. We have tried and failed repeatedly over the last six-seven decades to make a breakthrough and create a presence in this space,” he said.

On the second day of the Semicon event, the government made three announcements on new partnerships to develop a hi-tech skilling curriculum, identifying two startups eligible for incentives in the semiconductor ecosystem, and introduction of programmes to boost startups within this space.

The government’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) announced a partnership with Arm, the world’s leading semiconductor IP company, to empower semiconductor startups in India through the Arm Flexible Access for Startups Program.

The minister also listed out the inter-governmental agreements on semiconductors between India and the US, the European Union, and Japan saying that there was an alignment of global interests and India’s ability.


Also Read

Govt invites new applications for semiconductor manufacturing unit

DLI scheme 2.0: Centre considers picking up equity in chip design firms

Market regulator Sebi suspends small town-linked incentive for MFs

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Focus on four 'Is' to make India a developed nation by 2047: Sitharaman

India, Britain could sign free trade agreement this year: Trade ministry

Demand at Rs 33K crore weekly govt bond auction softer than expected

Companies allowed to list on GIFT IFSC for foreign flows: Sitharaman

Monsoon break forecast a concern for kharif crops as sowing steadies

Topics :semiconductor industryRajeev ChandrasekharIT Industry

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story