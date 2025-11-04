After GST, govt working on next-generation customs reforms: FM Sitharaman

After the landmark Goods and Service Tax reforms, which simplified the tax structure this year, the government is doing ‘immense work’ on next generation customs reforms, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Delivering the Valedictory Lecture at the Delhi School of Economics, Sitharaman highlighted that India stood tall and distinctly on its feet because of its economic strength and will soon become the third largest economy in the world.

“I am not saying we have become a developed country yet, because Viksit Bharat 2047 lies ahead of us. What is making us stand out is the rapid progress from being the 10th-largest economy in 2014 to the fifth, soon to become the fourth, and probably the third before long,” the FM said.

She added that the government is confident of meeting the 4.4 per cent fiscal deficit target in FY26 before moving its focus to the debt to GDP ratio from next financial year onwards. “Unless your economy is sound, unless your macro economic fundamentals are sound and strong, you will never be able to stand up to speak,” Sitharaman said. Referring to ‘international bullying’ that questions India’s strengths, the minister said that, “We should have that faith that we are achieving these goals ourselves and not get swayed by people who say, your economy is not up to it.”

She said that India was doing remarkably well in pushing the economy further and further, and was, therefore, able to get 25 million people out of multi-dimensional poverty. Sitharaman urged young economists to make sure that the Indian perspectives were part of the global economic debates and called for economic theories emerging from India that not just suited India, but the Global South. “We need to have information shared, so that the anxieties are not there, opportunities are seen,” the FM added. She said that India was at an inflection point with newer factors coming into play and the important role of technology.