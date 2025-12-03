Home / Economy / News / Economy strong as rupee hits record low; cites export growth: Piyush Goyal

Economy strong as rupee hits record low; cites export growth: Piyush Goyal

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said the economy is on a strong footing despite global turmoil, citing Q2 growth and export gains in October-November

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 8:15 PM IST
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the Indian economy is on a strong footing and there’s aggregate growth in merchandise exports during October-November period, despite the global turmoil.
 
Responding to a question on the rupee falling to a record against the US dollar, the minister said the Indian economy reached 8.2 per cent growth in the second quarter, beating all estimates, inflation has been at its lowest in the recent months and foreign exchange has remained robust.
 
”This only goes to show that the economy is on a strong footing. We are working towards deeper integration with global trading partners, and in the months and days to come, you will hear a lot more about our own successful engagements with many of our trading countries,” Goyal said — at the sidelines of the CII IndiaEdge 2025.
 
The Indian rupee fell to a record low of 90.29 per US dollar. It ended the day’s session at 90.19, down nearly 0.4 per cent on the day, according to Reuters.
 
While Goyal did not reveal November exports data, outshipments contracted 11.8 per cent in October to $34.4 billion, at a time when the United States (US) imposed a 50 per cent tariff on several Indian products from August. The official trade data will be released on 15 December.
 
Speaking at the event organised by CII, the minister called for the need for Indian industry to stay competitive amid a shift in global dynamics. The recent disruptions have reinforced the importance of building resilient supply chains and warned against heavy reliance on any single geography. 
 
"The need of the hour is that we focus on innovation, we focus on understanding where the chinks in our armour are. There will be many products, where we will need to be self-sufficient. You will need to have the supply chain in our own control. Particularly, after the way we have seen the weaponisation of trade in recent times.
 
"I will have to repeat it many times, I think, because I still don't see that sense of urgency where people are assessing their supply chains...and such areas of concern. If we can identify them quickly, if we can plug them quickly. It will be essential in our long-term strategies both to survive and to grow," he said.
 
As a result, identifying sectors where domestic capacity and tighter control over supply chains will be critical, he said.
 
He also emphasised on the importance of innovation, quality, design, sustainability and efficiency as key drivers of India’s manufacturing competitiveness.

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndustry NewsCommerce ministry

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

