Gross GST collections rise 6% to over ₹1.74 trillion in December 2025

Gross GST collections rose 6.1 per cent to over ₹1.74 lakh crore in December 2025, on slow growth in revenues from domestic sales following the sweeping tax cuts, according to government data released on Thursday.
Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in December 2024 was over ₹1.64 lakh crore.
Gross revenue from domestic transactions rose 1.2 per cent to over ₹1.22 lakh crore, while revenues from imported goods were up 19.7 per cent at ₹51,977 crore during December, 2025.
Refunds were up 31 per cent to ₹28,980 crore in December.
Net GST revenues (after adjusting refunds) stood at over ₹1.45 lakh crore, up 2.2 per cent year-on-year.
Cess collection last month dipped to ₹4,238 crore, as against ₹12,003 crore collected in December 2024.
Effective September 22, 2025, GST rates on about 375 items were slashed, making goods cheaper. Also, a compensation cess levy is levied only on tobacco and related products, as against luxury, sin and demerit goods earlier. The lowering of GST rates has impacted revenue collections.
