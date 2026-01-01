Gross GST collections rise 6% to over ₹1.74 trillion in December 2025

Gross GST collections rose 6.1 per cent to over ₹1.74 lakh crore in December 2025, on slow growth in revenues from domestic sales following the sweeping tax cuts, according to government data released on Thursday.

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in December 2024 was over ₹1.64 lakh crore.

Gross revenue from domestic transactions rose 1.2 per cent to over ₹1.22 lakh crore, while revenues from imported goods were up 19.7 per cent at ₹51,977 crore during December, 2025.

Refunds were up 31 per cent to ₹28,980 crore in December.

Net GST revenues (after adjusting refunds) stood at over ₹1.45 lakh crore, up 2.2 per cent year-on-year.