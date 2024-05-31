Home / Economy / News / Growth momentum will continue in third term of Modi govt: FM Sitharaman

Growth momentum will continue in third term of Modi govt: FM Sitharaman

Today's GDP data showcases robust economic growth with a growth rate of 8.2 per cent for FY 2023-24 and 7.8 per cent for the fourth or March quarter of FY 2023-24

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
The last phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on Saturday while the results will be announced on June 4. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday termed 8.2 per cent GDP growth in 2023-24 as 'remarkable' and said the growth momentum will continue in the "third term of the Modi Government".

Today's GDP data showcases robust economic growth with a growth rate of 8.2 per cent for FY 2023-24 and 7.8 per cent for the fourth or March quarter of FY 2023-24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This remarkable GDP growth rate is the highest among the major economies of the world," Sitharaman said in a post on X.
 

She said the manufacturing sector witnessed a significant growth of 9.9 per cent in 2023-24, highlighting the success of the Modi government's efforts for the sector.

Many high-frequency indicators indicate that the Indian economy continues to remain resilient and buoyant despite global challenges, she added.

"India's growth momentum will continue in the third term of PM Shri @narendramodi-led government," she said.

The last phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on Saturday while the results will be announced on June 4.

Also Read

India Q4 GDP numbers today: Will the actual data match the predictions?

India's GDP growth rate jumps to 7.8% in Q4; FY24 growth at 8.2%

FM Sitharaman tables 'White Paper', blames UPA for 'mountain of bad loans'

Budget 2024: 'Governance, development, performance,' FM redefines GDP

Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman meets President ahead of Budget speech

RBI cancels 10-year green bond auction as market refuses to pay greenium

India's core sector output sees 6.2% growth in April, shows govt data

India's FY24 fiscal deficit lower than full-year target, shows govt data

GDP growth slows down in USA and Japan; remains same in Germany

Moody's projects 6.8% GDP expansion in 2024 on strong economic growth

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Nirmala Sitharamaneconomic growthGDP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story