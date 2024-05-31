Home / Economy / News / India's FY24 fiscal deficit lower than full-year target, shows govt data

India's FY24 fiscal deficit lower than full-year target, shows govt data

The fiscal deficit came in at Rs 16.54 trillion ($198.34 billion), or 95.3% of the estimate, even as the government continued its record infrastructure spending to boost the economy

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees
The government's capital spending on infrastructure projects was Rs 9.49 trillion. (Photo: X@ANI)
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's fiscal deficit for the financial year ended March 31 was lower than its full-year target of 5.8% of the gross domestic product due to a small cut in expenditure, government data showed on Friday.

The fiscal deficit came in at Rs 16.54 trillion ($198.34 billion), or 95.3% of the estimate, even as the government continued its record infrastructure spending to boost the economy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Indian economy grew 8.2% in 2023/24, GDP data released on Friday showed. India's fiscal year starts from April 1 and runs through March 31.
 
Net tax receipts for 2023/24 were higher than projected at Rs 23.27 trillion , and 100.1% of the year's target, the data showed.
Total expenditure came in at Rs 44.43 trillion, or 99% of the targeted spend for that year.
 
The government's capital spending on infrastructure projects was Rs 9.49 trillion.


Also Read

India Q4 GDP numbers today: Will the actual data match the predictions?

India's GDP growth rate jumps to 7.8% in Q4; FY24 growth at 8.2%

India's fiscal deficit for FY24 likely to be better than expected

Fiscal deficit for Apr-Nov narrows to 50.7% at Rs 9.07 trillion: Govt

TMS Ep621: Interim Budget, BS Budget analysis, markets, top Budget numbers

GDP growth slows down in USA and Japan; remains same in Germany

Moody's projects 6.8% GDP expansion in 2024 on strong economic growth

Forex reserves snaps three-week gaining streak, ease from record high

India's GDP growth rate jumps to 7.8% in Q4; FY24 growth at 8.2%

Core sector growth accelerates to 6.2% in April, shows govt data

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Fiscal DeficitIndian Economy

First Published: May 31 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story