GST mop-up grows 12.5% to over Rs 1.68 trillion in February: FinMin

The average monthly gross collection for the current fiscal stood at Rs 1.67 trillion, exceeding Rs 1.5 trillion in the last fiscal.
"Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected for February 2024 is Rs 1,68,337 crore, marking a robust 12.5 per cent increase compared to that in the same month in 2023," the ministry said in a statement.
This growth was driven by a 13.9 per cent rise in GST from domestic transactions and an 8.5 per cent increase in GST from import of goods.