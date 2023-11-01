Home / Economy / News / GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Average gross monthly GST collection in FY24 now stands at Rs 1.66 trillion, 11 per cent higher Y-o-Y, said the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday

BS Web Team New Delhi
GST

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in October 2023 jumped 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to touch its second-highest-ever collection of Rs 1.72 trillion, according to the latest official data released on Wednesday. The highest monthly GST mop-ups were recorded in April 2023 at Rs 1.87 trillion.

“GST revenue collection for October 2023 is second-highest ever, next only to April 2023, at Rs 1.72 trillion,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
 

The gross GST revenue for October 2023 is 13 per cent higher than that in the same month last year. During the month, revenue from domestic transactions [including import of services] is also 13 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The average gross monthly GST collection in the FY24 now stands at Rs 1.66 trillion and is 11 per cent more than that in the same period in the previous financial year.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October, 2023 is Rs 1.72 trillion out of which Rs 30,062 crore is central goods and services tax (CGST), Rs 38,171 crore is state goods and service tax (SGST), Rs 91,315 crore (including Rs 42,127 crore collected on import of goods) is integrated goods and services tax (IGST) and Rs 12,456 crore (including Rs 1,294 crore collected on import of goods) is cess.

The government has settled Rs 42,873 crore to CGST and Rs 36,614 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the states in October 2023 after regular settlement is Rs 72,934 crore for CGST and Rs 74,785 crore for SGST.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Karnataka elections 2023: 7 out of 13 Congress, JD(S) turncoats trailing

Karnataka elections 2023: 13 of 25 contesting BJP ministers trailing

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 11:30 am

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 12:30 pm

Price of commercial LPG cylinder hiked by Rs 101, effective from November 1

India's October manufacturing PMI slips to 55.5, lowest in eight months

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

UK officials pressured to drop IP law demands in India trade talks

Festive season spending booms as consumers splurge, buoying economy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Goods and Services TaxGSTGST collectionOctober GST collectionsGST collectionsCentral Goods and Services TaxTax RevenuesIndian EconomyIGSTcgstBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story