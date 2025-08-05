Home / Economy / News / West Bengal's GST revenues rise 12% in July, Tripura leads with 41% surge

West Bengal's GST revenues rise 12% in July, Tripura leads with 41% surge

Several states posted double-digit growth in GST collections in July 2025, led by Tripura at 41 per cent. However, Mizoram, Jharkhand bucked the trend, reporting declines in revenue during the month

Goods and Services Tax, GST
West Bengal's cumulative GST revenue growth rate for the financial year to July stood at 7.71 per cent.
Rajarshi Bhattacharjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 4:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
West Bengal recorded a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in July 2025, with receipts climbing to ₹5,895 crore from ₹5,257 crore in the same month last year, according to provisional figures released by the Ministry of Finance. The state’s cumulative GST revenue growth rate for the financial year to July stood at 7.71 per cent.
 
In a social media post, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the performance marks a "steady improvement in business and consumption" in West Bengal, which is a sign of good economic health. The state recorded a 5 per cent Y-o-Y rise in GST collections in June 2025, with receipts totalling ₹5,551 crore compared to ₹5,273 crore in the same month last year.
 

Punjab and Karnataka

 
Punjab also registered a 12 per cent Y-o-Y rise in gross GST collections in July 2025, with revenues rising to ₹2,323 crore from ₹2,069 crore in July 2024. Karnataka posted a 7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in gross GST collections in July 2025, collecting ₹13,967 crore compared with ₹13,025 crore in the same month a year earlier.

Bihar and Mizoram

 
While Bihar marked a 16 per cent Y-o-Y rise in GST collection with ₹1,813 crore in July 2025 (compared to ₹1,569 crore in July 2024), Mizoram witnessed a 21 per cent Y-o-Y fall in gross GST collections in July 2025. Revenue of the north eastern state fell to ₹31 crore during the month, compared to ₹39 crore in July 2024, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Finance.  
 

Jharkhand and Tripura

 
Jharkhand also saw a 3 per cent Y-o-Y fall in gross Goods and Services Tax collections (₹3,040 crore) in July 2025, compared to the same month last year. 
 
Among all states, Tripura recorded the highest 41 per cent Y-o-Y increase in gross GST collections in July 2025, with receipts climbing to ₹101 crore from ₹72 crore in July 2024.
 

Gross GST in July 2025

 
Meanwhile, India’s gross GST collections marked a 7.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase to ₹1,95,735 crore in July 2025, up from ₹1,82,075 crore in July 2024, driven by higher collections from domestic transactions and imports. 
 
According to official data, net revenues from the GST grew by a marginal 1.7 per cent in July 2025 to ₹1,68,841 crore. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No proposal to grant GST exemption on utilisation of MPLADS funds

Premium

Basmati players cautious post trade deal with UK, shrimp exporters upbeat

Deloitte projects India's FY26 growth at 6.4-6.7%, flags global risks

India struggles to engage Trump admin as key US roles remain vacant

E20 petrol won't affect fuel efficiency, may boost performance, says govt

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalGSTGST reveunesGST revenue collectionBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story