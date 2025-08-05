West Bengal's GST revenues rise 12% in July, Tripura leads with 41% surge

West Bengal recorded a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in July 2025, with receipts climbing to ₹5,895 crore from ₹5,257 crore in the same month last year, according to provisional figures released by the Ministry of Finance. The state’s cumulative GST revenue growth rate for the financial year to July stood at 7.71 per cent.

In a social media post, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the performance marks a "steady improvement in business and consumption" in West Bengal, which is a sign of good economic health. The state recorded a 5 per cent Y-o-Y rise in GST collections in June 2025, with receipts totalling ₹5,551 crore compared to ₹5,273 crore in the same month last year.

Punjab and Karnataka Punjab also registered a 12 per cent Y-o-Y rise in gross GST collections in July 2025, with revenues rising to ₹2,323 crore from ₹2,069 crore in July 2024. Karnataka posted a 7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in gross GST collections in July 2025, collecting ₹13,967 crore compared with ₹13,025 crore in the same month a year earlier. Bihar and Mizoram While Bihar marked a 16 per cent Y-o-Y rise in GST collection with ₹1,813 crore in July 2025 (compared to ₹1,569 crore in July 2024), Mizoram witnessed a 21 per cent Y-o-Y fall in gross GST collections in July 2025. Revenue of the north eastern state fell to ₹31 crore during the month, compared to ₹39 crore in July 2024, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Finance.

Jharkhand and Tripura Jharkhand also saw a 3 per cent Y-o-Y fall in gross Goods and Services Tax collections (₹3,040 crore) in July 2025, compared to the same month last year. Among all states, Tripura recorded the highest 41 per cent Y-o-Y increase in gross GST collections in July 2025, with receipts climbing to ₹101 crore from ₹72 crore in July 2024. Gross GST in July 2025 Meanwhile, India’s gross GST collections marked a 7.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase to ₹1,95,735 crore in July 2025, up from ₹1,82,075 crore in July 2024, driven by higher collections from domestic transactions and imports.