RBI may go for 'jumbo rate cut' of 50 bps on Friday: SBI research

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may go for a "jumbo rate cut" of 50 basis points on Friday to reinvigorate the credit cycle and counterbalance uncertainties, said SBI research report.

RBI's rate-setting panel Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will start deliberations on the next bi-monthly monetary policy on June 4 and announce the decision on June 6 (Friday).

The central bank reduced the key interest rate (repo) by 25 bps each in February and April, bringing it to 6 per cent. The six-member MPC, headed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, also decided to change the stance from neutral to accommodative in its April policy.

"We expect a 50-basis point rate cut in June 25 policy as jumbo rate cut could act as a counterbalance to uncertainty," said the research report from the State Bank of India's Economic Research Department 'Prelude to MPC Meeting - June 4-6, 2025'. It further said a large rate cut could reinvigorate a credit cycle. "Cumulative rate cut over the cycle could be 100 basis points," it added. The research report said that following the 50-bps repo rate cut by the RBI in February and April 2025, many banks have recently reduced their repo-linked EBLRs by a similar magnitude. Now, around 60.2 per cent of the loans are linked to external benchmark-based lending rates (EBLR) and 35.9 per cent are linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR).