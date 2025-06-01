Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Gross GST collections rise 16.4% to over Rs 2.01 trn in May: Govt data

Gross GST collections rise 16.4% to over Rs 2.01 trn in May: Govt data

This comes after a record high Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in April, when the revenues touched an all-time high of Rs 2.37 trillion

GST

Some states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan have shown median increases of 10 per cent. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gross GST collections rose 16.4 per cent to over Rs 2.01 trillion in May, as per government data released on Sunday.

This comes after a record high Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in April, when the revenues touched an all-time high of Rs 2.37 trillion.

In May, gross revenues from domestic transactions rose 13.7 per cent to about Rs 1.50 trillion, while GST revenue from imports grew 25.2 per cent to Rs 51,266 crore.

In May, the gross Central GST revenues stood at Rs 35,434 crore, State GST revenues at Rs 43,902 crore and Integrated GST at about Rs 1.09 trillion. Revenues from Cess was at Rs 12,879 crore.

 

In May, 2024, the mop up was Rs 1,72,739 crore.

Also Read

PremiumGoods and Services Tax, GST

GST Council to take up rate rationalisation issue in next meeting

PremiumDFS secretary M Nagaraju

Hike Motor TP rates, cut GST on health premiums: Non-life insurers to govt

Online gaming firms oppose retrospective 28% GST, not the levy itself

Online gaming firms oppose retrospective 28% GST, not the levy itself

GST

CBIC issues new rules to simplify GST registration, curb official overreach

PremiumBombay High Court

3 Shemaroo Entertainment staffers get Bombay HC relief in GST case

Meanwhile, total refunds during the month fell 4 per cent to Rs 27,210 crore. 

Net GST mop-up stood at about Rs 1.74 trillion, a 20.4 per cent year-on-year growth.

Deloitte India Partner M S Mani said the wide variations in the growth of GST collections across states require a thorough analysis across the sectors that are important in each state.

While large states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have reported collection increases of 17 per cent to 25 per cent, similar large states like Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have shown increases of up to 6 per cent.

Some states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan have shown median increases of 10 per cent.

"Hence, the average growth across the country does not appear to be uniformly reflected across states possibly due to sectoral or seasonal factors which require a deeper data based analysis," Mani said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Burner, Gas. Fire, LPG

Govt cuts natural gas price for CNG, cooking use for first time in 2 yrs

ADB President Masato Kanda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday

ADB announces $10 billion plan to transform India's urban infra, services

Singapore

Singapore leads as India's largest FDI source for seventh straight year

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Profits earned through ethical means create wealth for nation: FM

steel, aluminium

Doubling tariff on steel, aluminium by US to impact Indian exporters: GTRI

Topics : Goods and Services Tax May GST collections GST collection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon