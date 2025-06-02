Home / Economy / News / Telangana aims to become $3 trillion economy by 2047: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana aims to become $3 trillion economy by 2047: CM Revanth Reddy

Speaking at the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Reddy said the state government hopes to contribute 10 per cent to the national GDP by 2047

Revanth Reddy, Revanth, Telangana CM
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy | Photo:PTI
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telangana is working to become a $3 trillion economy by 2047 as the country aspires to achieve $30 trillion by then, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said here on Monday.

Speaking at the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Reddy said the state government hopes to contribute 10 per cent to the national GDP by 2047.

"India is making efforts to emerge as a $30 trillion economy by 2047. As India and the (Central) government are making plans to become $30 trillion, we brought the Telangana Rising 2047 policy document to make the state a partner in it, to put the state at the top," he said.

As part of its goal, the state government has introduced several policies, including energy, tourism, industries, investments and health, he said.

All these policies together form the vision of 'Telangana Rising 2047'. This envisions making the state compete with the world, he said.

The CM said the government is making efforts with the aim of transforming the state into a $one trillion economy in 10 years and a $3 trillion economy by 2047 (to help the country become a $30 trillion economy).

Telangana's population forms only 2.5 per cent of the country's current population, but the state contributes five per cent to the national GDP, he said.

The government aims to increase the state's contribution to the national GDP to 10 per cent by 2047, he said.

The CM urged doctors, engineers, bureaucrats, businessmen and other sections of society to support the government in its endeavour.

Reddy, who highlighted the welfare and development initiatives, said the government is firming up plans to make Hyderabad comparable to world cities, including to restore the past glory of Musi river in the city and to develop Bapu Ghat, a memorial for Mahatma Gandhi, as 'Gandhi Sarovar' as per international standards.

Observing that major cities in the country have developed gradually since old times, he said the government is developing a fully-planned 'Bharat Future City' near the city's RGI airport.

The proposed Future City is envisioned to compete with cities like Tokyo and New York.

The Future City, proposed to be developed in 30,000 acres as per global standards, would comprise AI City, Sports City, Life Sciences, Health City and Pharma City.

The government has already prepared a policy document and appointed a Future City Development Authority, he said.

The Future City would be a destination for investments from around the world, he said.

Alleging that people's aspirations were not fulfilled after the state's formation in 2014 (during the previous BRS regime), he said the state government, after assuming office in December, 2023, set out to rectify the wrongdoings of the past and to put the state on the path of reconstruction.

The CM hoisted the national flag and inspected the parade on the occasion.

He presented a cash reward of Rs one crore each to nine eminent persons, including late folk singer Gaddar, who played a key role in the Telangana statehood agitation. The cash rewards were received by the concerned family members in the case of some of the eminent persons.

The Mayor of Kitakyushu City in Japan, Kazuhisa Takeuchi, attended the Telangana Formation Day celebrations as a guest.

After a protracted agitation for statehood, Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014, following the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cost pressures, Pak conflict dampens manufacturing activity in May: PMI

Good news very soon on India-Oman free trade agreement: Piyush Goyal

Manufacturing PMI slows to 3-month low of 57.6 in May, demand still strong

Philippines eyes India, Thailand rice to reduce reliance on Vietnam

Net GST revenue grows 20.4% to Rs 1.7 trn on import taxes: Govt data

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTelanganaRevanth Reddy

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story