India remains anchor of stability in volatile world: RBI Guv Malhotra

The governor attributed the country's strong fundamentals to low inflation, good foreign exchange reserves, a narrow current account deficit, and the very strong balance sheets of banks

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
India's macro-economic fundamentals have continued to remain very strong, and the country has become an anchor of stability in a volatile world, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.

Speaking at Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025 here, the governor attributed the country's strong fundamentals to low inflation, good foreign exchange reserves, a narrow current account deficit, and the very strong balance sheets of our banks and corporates.

"It is the combined efforts of the government's policy makers, regulators, and regulated entities. All in all, despite recent odds, the economy seems well settled into an equilibrium of resilient growth. This is quite a feat...makes India stand out as an anchor of stability in a volatile world," Malhotra said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaSanjay MalhotraReserve BankIndian Economy

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

