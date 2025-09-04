Home / Economy / News / GST reforms to boost competitiveness of exporters across sectors

GST reforms to boost competitiveness of exporters across sectors

The removal of the value threshold for GST refunds will significantly benefit small and e-commerce exporters by making even low-value shipments eligible for refunds

GST
premium
However, the exporter requested the government to look into the issue of putting chemicals that are used by tanneries in the higher 18 per cent bracket.
Shiva RajoraShreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The rationalisation of goods and services tax (GST) rates and simplification of procedures will lower costs, address duty-related distortions, result in faster refunds, ease liquidity pressures, and boost competitiveness for exporters across sectors.
 
The measures announced on Wednesday have come at a time when the US has imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on several Indian-origin products.
 
The removal of the value threshold for GST refunds will significantly benefit small and e-commerce exporters by making even low-value shipments eligible for refunds. This will improve cash flow, reduce working capital constraints, simplify compliance, and streamline refund procedures, particularly for consignments shipped via courier or postal services. As a result, small sellers will be benefited and low-value e-commerce exports will grow.
 
The GST Council lowered the rate for paper packaging, textiles, leather, and wood to 5 per cent from 12-18 per cent. This will lower production costs and enable exporters to offer more competitive prices.
 
The Council also decided that all refunds will be fast-tracked, and will flow within seven days’ time, thus easing liquidity for exporters. Moreover, for certain sectors such as textiles and chemicals — with inverted duty structure, and where input tax credit (ITC) refund was not flowing — the refund will now be provided.
 
“The rationalisation of GST is expected to lower input costs for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and exporters, reduce inflationary pressures on consumers, and correct structural anomalies such as inverted duty structures. By easing liquidity constraints and streamlining refund processes, the reforms will unlock working capital, strengthen supply chains, and enhance the overall competitiveness of Indian industry,” the Department of Commerce said in a statement.
 
SC Ralhan, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said that the Council’s approval to release export refunds within seven days based on risk analysis, along with provisional refunds under the inverted duty structure, will help in reducing working capital blockages for exporters. 
 
“These measures will not only strengthen India’s export sector but also lead to increased domestic demand by easing stress on supply chains,” Ralhan said.
 
Mukesh Kansal, chairman, CTA Apparels, said that the reduction in GST and rectification of the long-standing GST inversion in the man-made fibre (MMF) value chain by aligning GST on MMF fibre and yarn at 5 per cent — down from 18 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively — will ease industry costs, boost demand, and make Indian textiles more competitive globally.
 
“It will also allow manufacturers like CTA to reinvest in technology, sustainability, and skill development. It will improve cash flows for MSMEs and support employment generation,” he added.
 
Correction of inverted duty structures in sectors like textiles and food processing, along with reduced GST on eco-friendly products (bamboo, bagasse, jute boards), ensures smoother refunds, better cash flows, and alignment with global sustainability standards.
 
“The excess cash flow that will be available with us as a result of these moves will help us invest more in innovation and search for newer export markets as we face adverse conditions in our traditional US market due to Trump tariffs,” said a leather exporter requesting anonymity.
 
However, the exporter requested the government to look into the issue of putting chemicals that are used by tanneries in the higher 18 per cent bracket.
 
Wednesday’s rate cuts also support innovation as GST on toys and sports goods have been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, thus incentivising domestic production, countering cheap imports.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Sin goods to face extra levy over 40% GST: CBIC chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal

Companies expect demand boost after 10% GST cut on AC, TV, dishwashers

Premium

Datanomics: Fast-moving goods and services key to meeting Modi's objectives

New GST rates: Tax relief for India's cement industry comes at a cost

Realty companies upbeat on GST reforms, expect better affordability

Topics :Goods and Services TaxGST RevampGST rate cutsUS tariffs

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story