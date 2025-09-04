Datanomics: Fast-moving goods and services key to meeting Modi's objectives

Besides food, GST rate cuts on small cars, motorcycles may have the desired impact. It should be noted here that transport given in the chart is quite a wide segment, also including services of taxi, auto rickshaws, planes, trains, etc. Here a cut in GST on auto rickshaws may lift demand too. Reduction in the GST rate on hair oil, toilet soap bars, shampoos mayalso add to demand since these come in miscellaneous goods and services. Less GST ontextiles, medical drugs, insurance, hotels and restaurants as well as stationery would also have some impact on the demand in the economy. Refrigerators and TVs come in a widergroup of furnishings and household equipment etc which is only 2-3 per cent of consumption demand (non-government) in the economy.