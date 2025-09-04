Insurance sales to spike post-GST cut as customers delay purchases

Following the announcement of the GST exemption on individual life and health insurance policies, experts expect new buyers to defer their purchases until September 22, 2025, when the revised rates take effect. After this, a spike in sales is anticipated.

“We will see health insurance becoming more affordable, leading to a decent increase. We expect a spike in health insurance sales, but it will occur after September 22, 2025, when the new GST rates are applicable. Consumers are likely to postpone insurance purchases, creating a lull period until then,” an insurance official said.

Earlier this week, the GST Council exempted