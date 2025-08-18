GST restructuring key reform, will boost India's economy: RC Bhargava

The proposal to restructure the GST structure is an exceedingly important reform measure that will result in a substantive improvement in the country's economy, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Chairman R C Bhargava said on Monday.

The Centre has proposed a two-tier GST structure of 5 and 18 per cent, besides a 40 per cent special rate on a select few items to the group of ministers (GoM) on GST rate rationalisation.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) is currently levied at 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. While food and essential items are either at nil or 5 per cent, luxury and demerit goods are in 28 per cent slab, with a cess on top of it.

If the Centre's proposal is accepted by the GoM, it would be placed before the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising finance ministers from all states and UTs, in its meeting likely next month. "The move by the government to restructure GST is an exceedingly important reform measure, and I think the government is doing an excellent thing with taking this up, because it will have substantive improvements in the economy as a result," Bhargava told PTI. When asked to comment on the impact on the automotive industry, he noted: "Until we see the final decisions of the GST Council, on the GST system... it's better if we comment at that stage, rather than on assumptions." Presently, automobiles are taxed at 28 per cent, which is the highest GST slab. A compensation cess, ranging from 1 to 22 per cent, is levied on top of this rate, depending on the type of vehicle.