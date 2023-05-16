Haryana enhances monthly allowance for dwarfs, eunuchs to Rs 2,750

The Haryana government has enhanced the monthly allowance for dwarfs and eunuchs by Rs 250 to Rs 2,750 per month.

The enhanced allowance will be applicable from April 1 this year.

Haryana Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Om Prakash Yadav made the announcement after a meeting here on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

He said that to get the allowance under both these schemes, a person should be a domicile of Haryana and should be at least 18 years of age.

"Under the dwarf allowance, the (maximum) height of male should be 3 feet 8 inches and the (maximum) height of females should be 3 feet 3 inches," he said.

He said the applicant will have to produce a certificate from a civil surgeon for availing the allowance under both the categories.

Yadav said that from April 1, the amount of old age samman allowance, widow pension, disabled pension and "ladli social security" allowance have also been increased.