Home / Economy / News / Hiring expected to recover in 2024; likely to witness 8.3% growth: Report

Hiring expected to recover in 2024; likely to witness 8.3% growth: Report

December witnessed a 2 per cent growth in hiring, the foundit Annual Trends Report said

Press Trust of India Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 8:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The overall hiring this year is expected to grow 8.3 per cent this year with the job market showing signs of recovery in December, a report said on Thursday.

December witnessed a 2 per cent growth in hiring, the foundit Annual Trends Report said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It projected an overall hiring expansion of 8.3 per cent for 2024, with Bengaluru expected to see an 11 per cent surge. Key sectors that will experience increased hiring include manufacturing, BFSI, automotive, retail, and travel and tourism, it said.

According to the data from the foundit Insights Tracker (fit), hiring activity in 2023 was 5 per cent lower than in 2022, indicating a slowdown in the job market.

However, the index also showed a 2 per cent increase in the last month of 2023, suggesting a possible turnaround in the hiring scenario.

"The economy experienced a shift towards the end of 2023, breaking the previous trend that had been consistent since mid-2022. The job market entered a phase of variability, where both quit and hiring rates stabilised.

"Despite the lower number of job openings, the imbalance between job openings and hires pointed to the ongoing difficulties for businesses to find the right talent," the report noted.

In 2023, certain sectors showcased remarkable resilience and growth, becoming beacons of success amid a challenging environment, said the report.

The maritime and shipping industry saw a 28 per cent increase in hirings, capitalising on the increased global trade, and adeptly managing supply chain disruptions, it said.

Simultaneously, retail, and travel and tourism sectors, both witnessed a 25 per cent uptick, while advertising, market research, and public relations sector saw an 18 per cent increase, it said.

The foundit Insights Tracker (fit) analysed data on its platform from January 2023 to December 2023.

Meanwhile, the report further said increased demand for talent with expertise in emerging technologies is anticipated in 2024.

While initial delays in IT hiring are possible, demand for AI/ML, data science, and cybersecurity experts is expected to go up as these skills are essential for enabling digital transformation, innovation, and security across sectors, as per the report.

"Stepping into 2024 marks a shift from resilience to an era of remarkable growth in certain sectors. Despite increasing role of automation, it's crucial to acknowledge that the human touch remains unparalleled in a tech-driven world, underscoring the importance of upskilling initiatives," foundit CEO Sekhar Garisa said.

Also Read

Tech companies planning to step up hiring in tier-2, tier-3 cities in 2024

Despite hiring slowdown, top IIT students receive offers worth over Rs 1 cr

Hiring in the Indian IT sector shrinks for the first time in 25 years

With customers spending more, restaurants to hire 500,000 in next 12 months

ASK Automotive makes decent debut, lists at 8% premium to its issue price

Commerce department takes stock as ongoing Red Sea crisis intensifies

Large merchants may incur 'reasonable' fee on UPI txns in 3 yrs: NPCI chief

Govt to undertake third party assessment of white goods PLI: DPIIT Secy

RBI directs issuers to specify utilisation of funds raised via NCDs, CPs

Reserve Bank of India to conduct 7-day VRR auction to inject up to Rs 1 trn

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hiring activityjob marketJobs in Manufacturingautomotive industryEconomy of India

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story