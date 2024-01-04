Home / Economy / News / Reserve Bank of India to conduct 7-day VRR auction to inject up to Rs 1 trn

Reserve Bank of India to conduct 7-day VRR auction to inject up to Rs 1 trn

The central bank had conducted a VRR auction after six months on December 15

Anjali Kumari Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 6:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a 7-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction on Friday to inject up to Rs 1 trillion into the banking system, the central bank said on Thursday.

In the preceding four VRR auctions, the central bank received a significant response, with banks submitting bids ranging between 2.5 to 3.2 times the bidding amounts due to tight liquidity conditions in the system.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Banks had submitted bids amounting to Rs 3 trillion, against the notified amount of Rs 1.25 trillion, at the 7-day VRR auction conducted by the central bank on December 29. The deficit liquidity in the banking system widened to Rs 1.2 trillion on Wednesday. Liquidity has remained largely in deficit mode in the current quarter.

The central bank had conducted a VRR auction after six months on December 15.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

T-bills auction sees firm demand amid lower supply in quarter ending June

WPL 2024 auction: Gujarat Giants grab uncapped Kashvee for Rs 2 crore

IITs Madras, Kanpur find way to recycle waste material from iron ore mining

India may surpass FY24 target for state-run firms' dividends by Rs 12K-cr

Emerging markets brace for wave of elections, fiscal discipline at stake

Rajasthan's 'tankas' mordernised under MGNREGA to battle water scarcity

India well positioned politically to navigate challenges in 2024: EAM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiarepo rateIndian banking systemBanking sector

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story