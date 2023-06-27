How cheaper crude oil from Russia has changed India's fuel trade matrix

Dhar said at present it suits us. “There could be an argument that we have dumped our traditional suppliers and suppose Russia goes through a turmoil, would it mean that we would not be getting enough crude oil supplies from these countries? But I think these are commercial considerations and India is a large consumer of crude oil, both for domestic and export purposes. For suppliers, it is always preferable to have large consumers. So India will always remain an attractive destination for our traditional suppliers of crude oil,” he added.

On the import side, while India has ramped up crude oil imports from Russia, with the share going up from just two per cent in value terms in FY22 to 19.1 per cent in FY23, it has simultaneously reduced crude oil imports from traditional suppliers such as Iraq (from 24.8 per cent to 20.7 per cent), Saudi Arabia (18.7 per cent to 17.9 per cent), USA (9.2 per cent to 6.3 per cent). To be sure, while in volume terms Russia is the biggest source of crude oil in FY23 at 21.6 per cent, closely followed by Iraq at 21.4, in value terms Iraq is shown to have a higher share because India gets cheaper crude from Russia.