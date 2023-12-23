Home / Economy / News / HP fiscal deficit may rise to be 5.82 pc of SGDP due to higher liabilities

HP fiscal deficit may rise to be 5.82 pc of SGDP due to higher liabilities

The government has assured to bring down the deficit by curtailing expenditure and resource mobilisation

Expenditure on pension is likely to be increased by Rs 621.22 crore from Rs 8,693 crore to Rs 9,315 crore
Press Trust of India Dharamshala (HP)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Fiscal deficit of Himachal Pradesh is expected at 5.82 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), higher than projected deficit of 4.61 per cent in 2023-24 due to a rise in liabilities such as salary, pension, interest payment and social security.

The tax revenue is likely to decrease by Rs 752.33 crore and the revenue deficit would be Rs 1,368.81 crore, more than anticipated, as per the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRMB) report tabled in the house by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Further, the expenditure on pension is likely to be increased by Rs 621.22 crore from Rs 8,693 crore to Rs 9,315 crore , primary deficit would increase from Rs 4,338.13 crore to Rs 6,953.72 crore.

The government has assured to bring down the deficit by curtailing expenditure and resource mobilisation.

The total committed liability of the government are projected to increase from Rs 29,88,177 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 32,34,477 in 2024-25, Rs 34,75,859 crore in 2025-26 and Rs 37,36,240 crore in 2025-26 and the expenditure on salaries and pension alone would be Rs 26,98,388 crore in 2026-27.

However, Rs 1,572 crore additional money would be available for centrally sponsored schemes like PMGSY, NDRF, Smart City and Ayush Mission.

Also Read

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

Spurring fiscal equality: Ratio of GST to GSDP higher in poorer states

India's fiscal deficit for Q1 reaches 25.3% of annual target: Govt data

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Centre issues Rs 5,488 cr additional instalment of tax devolution to Bengal

India's economy growing but wealth not getting distributed: Rahul Gandhi

Coal-based power generation rises 8.38% to 779.1 billion units in Apr-Nov

Odisha govt approves seven industrial projects worth Rs 1482.53 crore

Govt, ADB sign $100 mn loan agreement for development projects in Tripura

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fiscal DeficitHimachal pradesh governmentHimachal PradeshGSDP

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story