Home / Economy / News / I-T dept collects over Rs 1,260 cr in TDS from online gaming, crypto trade

I-T dept collects over Rs 1,260 cr in TDS from online gaming, crypto trade

About Rs 1,080 crore in taxes (under the tax deduction at source head) has been collected from online gaming and around Rs 180 crore through TDS has been mopped up during 2023-24 fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government has collected about Rs 1,260 crore in taxes till now this fiscal after a new TDS regime was brought in for online gaming and trade in cryptocurrency, CBDT Chairperson Nitin Gupta said Friday.

About Rs 1,080 crore in taxes (under the tax deduction at source head) has been collected from online gaming and around Rs 180 crore through TDS has been mopped up during 2023-24 fiscal from the taxation of virtual digital assets (crypto currency), he told PTI during a post Budget interview. The data is till January 31.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Finance Act 2023 inserted a new section, 194BA, in the Income-Tax Act, 1961, with effect from April 1, 2023, which mandates online gaming platforms to deduct income-tax (TDS) on the net winnings in the person's user account.

Tax is required to be deducted at the time of withdrawal as well as at the end of the financial year.

Similarly, from April 1, 2022, income from transfer of virtual digital assets or cryptocurrencies is taxable at 30 per cent. Such income will be taxable even if taxpayers' total income is below the threshold limit of Rs 2.50 lakh and no deduction other than cost of acquisition is allowed while computing the taxable amount.

The earnings from these two sectors -- online gaming and crypto trade -- will also have to be shown by a taxpayer when they file their individual income tax return.

Also Read

Income Tax Return (ITR) status: Steps to check IT Refund status online

India's direct tax collection up 17.6% to Rs 12.3 trillion till Nov 9: CBDT

Got a tax notice for claiming higher deduction in ITR? Here is what to do

CBDT notifies income tax return forms for assessment year 2024-25

5.6 mn updated ITRs filed, Rs 4,600 cr taxes mopped up in 2 yrs: CBDT

India aims to raise up to $2.4 bn selling stakes in state-run firms

India certain to become 3rd largest economy in our third term: PM Modi

Monthly GST mop-up from online gaming companies jump 400% since Oct 1

Forex reserves increase $591 million to $616.7 billion, shows RBI data

Avg monthly GST earnings to grow 11% to Rs 1.85 trn in FY25: Revenue secy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Income taxIncome tax collectioncryptocurrencyCBDT

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story