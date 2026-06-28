India eyes AI-powered official stats architecture for seamless data access

Once the project is complete, India may be one of the first countries to have a dedicated LLM for its large and multilingual official economy-related statistics.
An LLM is an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system built and trained on vast amounts of text to understand and generate human-like language. It will enable users to access historical data and analyses reliably with prompts.
Several countries, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, Finland, and Singapore, are using a combination of LLMs and retrieval from official databases, rather than training a dedicated LLM for statistics.
The government is yet to reveal whether its larger plan is to have a small language model (SLM) with retrieval-augmented generation that has narrower scope and requires less computing power, or an LLM with advanced reasoning, multilingual support, and broader analytical capabilities.