India eyes AI-powered official stats architecture for seamless data access

India’s official economic statistics spread over multiple databases and government agencies will soon be stored and made available to all users from a single platform — making data access seamless for policy makers, researchers and businesses — people aware of the development said.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) is building a first-of-its-kind common data platform (CDP) with a plan to develop it into a dedicated large language model (LLM) for official statistics, they said.

A CDP is a shared digital system that brings data from different sources into one place for easy access. Such integration eliminates fragmentation across ministries, departments, and datasets and enables users to find, compare, and reuse official data without poring over separate portals and document formats like PDFs, and spreadsheets.

Once the project is complete, India may be one of the first countries to have a dedicated LLM for its large and multilingual official economy-related statistics.

An LLM is an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system built and trained on vast amounts of text to understand and generate human-like language. It will enable users to access historical data and analyses reliably with prompts.

Several countries, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, Finland, and Singapore, are using a combination of LLMs and retrieval from official databases, rather than training a dedicated LLM for statistics.