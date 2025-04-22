IMF cuts India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.2% amid rising trade tensions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday pared down its FY26 growth forecast for India by 30 basis points to 6.2 per cent, citing escalating trade tensions and global uncertainty in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO).

“For India, the growth outlook is relatively more stable at 6.2 per cent in 2025 (2025–26), supported by private consumption, particularly in rural areas, but this rate is 0.3 percentage point lower than that in the January 2025 WEO Update on account of higher levels of trade tensions and global uncertainty,” the multilateral lending agency said.

The WEO stressed that swift escalation of trade tensions has generated extremely high levels of policy ambiguity, making it more difficult than usual to establish a central global growth outlook.

Under the reference forecast, the IMF has projected global growth to fall from an estimated 3.3 per cent in 2024 to 2.8 per cent in 2025 (down 0.5 percentage points from the January forecast), before recovering to 3 per cent (down 0.3 percentage point from January) in 2026, with downward revisions for nearly all countries.

“The downgrades are broad-based across countries and reflect in large part the direct effects of the new trade measures and their indirect effects through trade linkage spillovers, heightened uncertainty, and deteriorating sentiment,” the IMF said.

The IMF report said that India, with its relatively favourable near-term demographics, is projected to experience a smaller growth decline in 2025–50 of about 0.7 percentage point. However, the decline, it said, will intensify over 2050–2100 as the country passes its demographic turning point.

The Economic Survey has projected India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for FY26 in the range of 6.3–6.8 per cent. The statistics ministry has pegged GDP growth for FY25 at 6.5 per cent.

Last week, Moody’s Ratings revised its forecast for India’s GDP growth for calendar year 2025 downward from 6.6 per cent in February to a lower range of 5.5 to 6.5 per cent amid a raft of new US tariffs. It said that the tariffs will weigh on global trade activity, reduce demand for regional exports and undermine business confidence, leading to reduced investment in the Asia-Pacific region.

Fitch Ratings too has revised India’s FY26 GDP growth down by 10 basis points to 6.4 per cent compared to its March outlook before the announcements of US tariffs amid trade war escalation.