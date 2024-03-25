In first critical mineral auction, no bidder for J&K lithium block

The maiden auction of critical minerals by the Centre has faced a setback with close to seven blocks, including the lithium block in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), finding almost no takers.

These seven blocks pertain to critical minerals, such as Glauconite, Graphite, Nickel, Platinum Group Elements (PGE), Potash, Lithium, and Titanium. They are spread across Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to sources, the government did not receive a single bid for the lithium block in J&K in the first round.

“There is a lack of interest from potential buyers in the lithium block due to its perceived unviability. The uncertainty stems from the fact that only G3 level exploration was conducted, leaving ambiguity about the true value of the reserves. Investors are hesitant to commit funds without a thorough assessment of the resource’s worth,” a source aware of the development said.

