Home / Economy / News / India and Nepal hold Projects Portfolio Performance Review meeting

India and Nepal hold Projects Portfolio Performance Review meeting

During the meeting, discussions were held on ongoing projects in various sectors under the India-Nepal development cooperation framework both under grant assistance and under various lines of credit

The Indian side was led by India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava. For the meeting, Nepal's Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat led Nepal's side
ANI Asia

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and Nepal's Ministry of Finance held the Projects Portfolio Performance Review Meeting on Thursday.

During the meeting, discussions were held on ongoing projects in various sectors under the India-Nepal development cooperation framework both under grant assistance and under various lines of credit. The two sides also deliberated on potential sectors of collaboration between India and Nepal in the future, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu press release.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Indian side was led by India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava. For the meeting, Nepal's Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat led Nepal's side. Representatives of concerned ministries, departments and agencies of the Nepal government involved in the implementation of projects, as well as concerned officers and officials of the Indian Embassy in Nepal, participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, Naveen Srivastava highlighted India's robust development cooperation with Nepal. He reiterated Government of India's (GoI) commitment and support towards working with Nepal government in the future towards development cooperation with Nepal as per the priorities set by the Nepal government.

Prakash Sharan Mahat appreciated the Indian government's development support and highlighted its significance in advancing Nepal's developmental efforts. He expressed Nepal government's commitment to further enhance the cooperation between two nations in other potential sectors as well, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu press release.

Taking to X, Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated, "Ambassador @IndiaInNepal & Hon'ble Minister @mofnepal @DrPSMahat held Projects Portfolio Performance Review Meeting today. Both sides held in-depth discussions on overall #Development #Cooperation with emphasis on ongoing projects & potential areas of future cooperation."

India is the largest and most prominent development partner of Nepal. India-Nepal development partnership which began in 1951 has continued and expanded over the last seven decades, according to the press release. The projects under Development partnership have been diverse in size and sector with geographical spread throughout Nepal.

On November 27, a school building built under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was inaugurated in Nepal's Rupandehi district. Nepal's Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav inaugurated the school building of Shree Pokharvindi Secondary School, Rohini Rural Municipality-2, Bhatpurwa, Rupandehi district.

According to a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the school building has been built with the government of India's financial assistance of NRs 12.50 million. During the inaugural session Prasanna Shirivastava, Charge d'affaires, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, political representatives, government officials, social workers, representatives of the school management, teachers, parents, and students were also present.

Also Read

Nepal, India to finalise detailed project report of Pancheshwar power plant

Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

International Day of Peace 2023: History, Importance, Theme, Activities

India, Philippines underline commitment to strengthen bilateral relations

Manufacturing PMI rises to 56 in Nov as cost inflation hits 40-month low

Russian oil turns dearer for Indian refiners after US enforces price cap

ATF price cut by 4.6%; commercial LPG rate hiked by Rs 21 per cylinder

Govt cuts windfall tax on crude to Rs 5,000/tonne, on ATF to Rs 1.06 l/kL

RBI to hold rates at 6.50% through mid-2024, cut seen in Q3: Poll

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :projectsNepalIndia Nepal ties

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story