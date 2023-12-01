Home / Economy / News / ATF price cut by 4.6%; commercial LPG rate hiked by Rs 21 per cylinder

ATF price cut by 4.6%; commercial LPG rate hiked by Rs 21 per cylinder

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced to Rs 1,06,155.67 per kilolitre in the national capital from Rs 1,11,344.92 per kl, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Jet fuel or ATF price was on Friday slashed by 4.6 per cent - the second reduction in one month - while commercial cooking gas (LPG) rate was raised by Rs 21 per 19-kg cylinder in line with international benchmarks.

However, price of domestic LPG - used in household kitchens for cooking purposes - remained unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced to Rs 1,06,155.67 per kilolitre in the national capital from Rs 1,11,344.92 per kl, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Alongside, price of commercial LPG used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants, was increased to Rs 1,796.50 per 19-kg cylinder from Rs 1,775.50.

Also Read

ATF price increases by 5% in 4th straight hike, commercial LPG up by Rs 209

Price of commercial LPG cylinder hiked by Rs 101, effective from November 1

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 7, check new prices here

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

Govt cuts windfall tax on crude to Rs 5,000/tonne, on ATF to Rs 1.06 l/kL

RBI to hold rates at 6.50% through mid-2024, cut seen in Q3: Poll

Major tax collections, barring personal income tax, decline in October

JPMorgan touts India, Mexico in 'bumpy' 2024 for emerging stocks

India's green dilemma: Struggle for renewables as China powers up with coal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fuel pricesLPG cylinder priceAviation fuelJet FuelLPG

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story