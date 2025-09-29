India and Bhutan will establish rail connectivity from Gelephu and Samtse over the next three years with an investment of Rs 4,033 crore under a bilateral agreement, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Monday.

“This project will connect two very important cities of Bhutan, including Gelephu, which is being developed as a mindfulness city, and Samtse, which is an industrial city. The two projects will take off from the Indian Railways network at Kokrajhar and Banarhat,” Vaishnaw said at a press briefing before the signing of the agreement.

The projects will create 89 km of railway network and have been designated as priority links to enhance connectivity. Samtse, which borders West Bengal, is being developed as an industrial town for manufacturing and exports. The two links will be crucial for boosting both cargo and passenger movement.

ALSO READ: Smartworks launches solution for setting up Global Capability Centers India and Bhutan have earlier cooperated on road and digital connectivity, integrated check-posts and trade routes, as well as immigration points. “To facilitate the movement of third-country nationals, an integrated check-post was inaugurated at Darranga in Assam in November 2024. We believe Bhutan will also benefit from the Jogighopha Inland Waterways Transport Terminal,” Misri said. India has been Bhutan’s largest provider of development assistance and has played a vital role in its modernisation, particularly in infrastructure and economic development. “For the 13th Five-Year Plan of Bhutan, which runs from 2024 to 2029, the Government of India has committed Rs 10,000 crore. This includes project assistance, high-impact community development projects, the economic stimulus programme and a programme grant. The quantum constitutes a 100 per cent increase over the 12th Plan allocation,” Misri said.