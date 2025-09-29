Home / Economy / News / India, Bhutan to build ₹4,033 crore rail links from Gelephu, Samtse

India and Bhutan will build Rs 4,033 crore rail links from Gelephu and Samtse within three years, connecting to Indian Railways to strengthen trade, cargo and passenger movement

Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo:PTI)
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:08 PM IST
India and Bhutan will establish rail connectivity from Gelephu and Samtse over the next three years with an investment of Rs 4,033 crore under a bilateral agreement, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Monday.
 
“This project will connect two very important cities of Bhutan, including Gelephu, which is being developed as a mindfulness city, and Samtse, which is an industrial city. The two projects will take off from the Indian Railways network at Kokrajhar and Banarhat,” Vaishnaw said at a press briefing before the signing of the agreement.
 
The projects will create 89 km of railway network and have been designated as priority links to enhance connectivity. Samtse, which borders West Bengal, is being developed as an industrial town for manufacturing and exports. The two links will be crucial for boosting both cargo and passenger movement.
 
India and Bhutan have earlier cooperated on road and digital connectivity, integrated check-posts and trade routes, as well as immigration points. “To facilitate the movement of third-country nationals, an integrated check-post was inaugurated at Darranga in Assam in November 2024. We believe Bhutan will also benefit from the Jogighopha Inland Waterways Transport Terminal,” Misri said. 
 
India has been Bhutan’s largest provider of development assistance and has played a vital role in its modernisation, particularly in infrastructure and economic development.
 
“For the 13th Five-Year Plan of Bhutan, which runs from 2024 to 2029, the Government of India has committed Rs 10,000 crore. This includes project assistance, high-impact community development projects, the economic stimulus programme and a programme grant. The quantum constitutes a 100 per cent increase over the 12th Plan allocation,” Misri said.
 
Bihar gets new Amrit Bharat Trains
 
Vaishnaw also flagged off new trains in Bihar, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains, on Monday. The new trains will boost infrastructure connectivity in the state and provide passengers with enhanced travel services. With the launch of the new trains, Bihar now has 26 Amrit Bharat Express services operational, out of the 30 currently running across the country.

Topics :India-BhutanBhutanIndian Railways

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

