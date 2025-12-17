India can be global hub for research, learning with state-led reforms: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said India could emerge as a global destination for learning, research and ideas in an uncertain world if the momentum under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is backed by a strong reform push from state governments.

Why is global higher education at a turning point?

His remarks come as the global higher education landscape is being reshaped, with traditional academic hubs facing demographic decline, fiscal pressures and tighter political curbs on international students.

“At the same time, Asia is emerging as a centre of gravity for learning, research and innovation. India has a rare opportunity to move from being primarily a source of students to becoming a destination for global learners and scholars,” Nageswaran said while addressing the 15th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Global Higher Education Summit in New Delhi.

How can India attract global universities and scholars? The CEA cited the Union government’s 2023 reform allowing foreign higher education institutions to set up campuses in India, subject to quality safeguards, as an example of how internationalisation can be leveraged. “This was not a routine regulatory change. It was a signal to the world, and to ourselves, that India is prepared to engage with global academia on its own terms,” he said. What reforms are needed to internationalise higher education? However, Nageswaran said that for India to truly internationalise higher education, clarity and predictability in regulation, accreditation, degree recognition and exit norms were essential.

“There should also be ecosystem readiness in terms of student visas, housing, campus safety, research infrastructure and professional administration in universities,” he said. He added that the state must have the confidence to allow Indian institutions to compete, collaborate and learn, while also contributing to global academic ecosystems. “This can lead to foreign universities and students seeing India not merely as a cultural experience but as a serious academic destination,” he said. Why is higher education critical to India’s demographic moment? Highlighting that India is at a demographic and economic inflexion point, Nageswaran said higher education would play a decisive role as millions of young people enter the workforce over the next two decades.

“Whether this demographic dividend becomes a growth accelerator or a social strain will depend in large measure on the quality, relevance and adaptability of our higher education system,” he said, urging states to take the lead. Why is state action crucial for education reforms? Higher education in India is largely delivered or regulated by state governments. “Most universities, colleges, faculty appointments and administrative decisions sit at the state level. Therefore, the success of national reform depends critically on state-level action,” Nageswaran said. Many states have transitioned to the 5+3+3+4 school structure, and universities are also shifting to new course designs, though some states continue to oppose the change.