India's exports to China see 90% growth to $2.2 billion in November

Outbound shipments from India to China grew by nearly a third to $12.22 billion during April-November of 2025-26 (FY26), signalling early signs of a shift in sourcing away from the American market. China is India’s fourth-largest export destination, accounting for 4 per cent of the country’s total exports.

In November alone, exports to China witnessed 90 per cent growth to $2.2 billion. While disaggregated data for November is not available, during the April-October period, the growth was driven by sharp increases in exports across key sectors such as petroleum products, electronics goods, and marine products.

The trend in growth in China’s imports from India over the last three-four months indicates their shift away from the US, a senior government official told Business Standard.

After reaching $21.26 billion in FY22, India’s exports to China gradually declined to $14.25 billion in FY25. Another official said that the sharp increase highlights strengthening trade momentum with China. This is because of higher demand across key commodity segments and improved export performance over the period. Exports of petroleum products saw the biggest jump. It more than doubled with a growth of 121.25 per cent during April-October to $1.62 billion, indicating a significant expansion in energy-related exports to China. This was followed closely by electronic goods, which registered 158.95 per cent growth to $1.35 billion, reflecting rising demand for electronics. According to an internal analysis done by the department of commerce, marine products saw a steady increase with 19 per cent growth to $0.85 billion. Exports of oil meal, mica, coal, and others also contributed to the overall rise.