Home / Economy / News / India's exports to China see 90% growth to $2.2 billion in November

India's exports to China see 90% growth to $2.2 billion in November

Trend indicates Beijing is shifting its sourcing away from US, say officials

exports, imports, trade
premium
exports, imports, trade
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Outbound shipments from India to China grew by nearly a third to $12.22 billion during April-November of 2025-26 (FY26), signalling early signs of a shift in sourcing away from the American market. China is India’s fourth-largest export destination, accounting for 4 per cent of the country’s total exports.
 
In November alone, exports to China witnessed 90 per cent growth to $2.2 billion. While disaggregated data for November is not available, during the April-October period, the growth was driven by sharp increases in exports across key sectors such as petroleum products, electronics goods, and marine products.
 
The trend in growth in China’s imports from India over the last three-four months indicates their shift away from the US, a senior government official told Business Standard.
 
After reaching $21.26 billion in FY22, India’s exports to China gradually declined to $14.25 billion in FY25.
 
Another official said that the sharp increase highlights strengthening trade momentum with China. This is because of higher demand across key commodity segments and improved export performance over the period.
 
Exports of petroleum products saw the biggest jump. It more than doubled with a growth of 121.25 per cent during April-October to $1.62 billion, indicating a significant expansion in energy-related exports to China.
 
This was followed closely by electronic goods, which registered 158.95 per cent growth to $1.35 billion, reflecting rising demand for electronics. According to an internal analysis done by the department of commerce, marine products saw a steady increase with 19 per cent growth to $0.85 billion. Exports of oil meal, mica, coal, and others also contributed to the overall rise.
 
Trade economist Biswajit Dhar said that there’s a clear signal that China is certainly moving away from the US.
 
“Clear signs have been evident since (US President Donald) Trump’s first term. In 2017, China’s exports to the US was 19 per cent of its total exports; by November this year, it was down to 10 per cent. Similarly, the US imports from China declined from 20 per cent in 2017 to about 9 per cent now. With or without Trump (in the office), China has been shifting away from the US and seeking new markets – and India is among them,” Dhar said.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, Jordan aim to double trade to $5 billion over the next five years

Rupee breaches 91 as foreign outflows persist, trade deal delay weighs

40% cost on states under VB-G RAM G Bill to weaken rural jobs: Rahul Gandhi

India's exports to China rise on petroleum and electronics shipments

RBI's $5 bn FX swap oversubscribed nearly twofold, draws over $10 bn

Topics :ChinaUnited StatesTrade exportsIndia exports

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story