Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India charges lot of tariff: Trump as he threatens to impose reciprocal tax

India charges lot of tariff: Trump as he threatens to impose reciprocal tax

He made the remarks while responding to a question on a potential trade agreement with China. Trump said India and Brazil were among countries that impose high tariffs on certain US products

Donald Trump, Trump
Responding to a question, his Commerce Secretary pick Howard Lutnick said reciprocity is something that is going to be a key topic for the Trump administration | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 7:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his intention to impose reciprocal tariffs in retaliation for the high tariff imposed by New Delhi on import of certain American products.

Reciprocal. If they tax us, we tax them the same amount. They tax us. We tax them. And they tax us. Almost in all cases, they're taxing us, and we haven't been taxing them, Trump told reporters on Monday.

He made the remarks while responding to a question on a potential trade agreement with China. Trump said India and Brazil were among countries that impose high tariffs on certain US products.

The word reciprocal is important because if somebody charges us India, we don't have to talk about our own if India charges us 100 per cent, do we charge them nothing for the same? You know, they send in a bicycle and we send them a bicycle. They charge us 100 and 200. India charges a lot. Brazil charges a lot. If they want to charge us, that's fine, but we're going to charge them the same thing, Trump said at a news conference at Mar-a-Lago.

Responding to a question, his Commerce Secretary pick Howard Lutnick said reciprocity is something that is going to be a key topic for the Trump administration. How you treat us is how you should expect to be treated, he said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

US-indexed LNG catches the fancy of Indian firms on Trump's return

Bitcoin at all-time high for 2nd consecutive day, traders eye $110,000 mark

Trump likely to order changes to encourage domestic oil, gas development

Fed policymakers likely to project fewer rate cuts next year, and why

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have a chance to improve relations in 2025

Topics :Donald TrumpUS India relations US tariff

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story