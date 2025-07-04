Friday, July 04, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / No trade deal under pressure; India's interest first, says Goyal on US pact

No trade deal under pressure; India's interest first, says Goyal on US pact

He also said that India is negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs) with different countries, including European Union, New Zealand, Oman, the US, Chile, and Peru

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India never does any trade deal based on deadline or time frame, said Piyush Goyal. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India does not enter into any trade agreement based on deadlines and will accept the proposed trade deal with the US only when it is fully finalised, properly concluded and in the national interest, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He also said that India is negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs) with different countries, including European Union, New Zealand, Oman, the US, Chile, and Peru.

FTAs are possible only when both sides get benefitted and it should be a win-win agreement, he told reporters when asked about the proposed interim trade agreement with the US.

"National interest should always be supreme. Keeping that in mind, if a deal is made then India is always ready to deal with developed countries," Goyal said.

 

When asked if an interim trade agreement between the two countries is possible by July 9, he said, "India never does any trade deal based on deadline or time frame. When the deal is done properly, and is completely finalised and is in the country's interest, then we will accept it".

He added that at present there is no plan to visit Washington for the trade talks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumpharma, drugs, medicine

India's pharma exports to US surged in March amid tariff concerns

India US trade deal, interim trade agreement, tariff concessions, US reciprocal tariff, India US bilateral trade, Modi Trump trade pact, Vietnam US trade deal, India trade negotiations, India US tariff deadline, bilateral trade agreement

India proposes retaliatory duties against US's auto tariffs at WTO

JP Morgan

India's liquidity surplus unlikely to lift credit growth, says JP Morgan

mining

India eyes foreign copper firms with overseas mining links: Govt report

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Early monsoon rains boost hopes of record grain harvest in India

Topics : Piyush Goyal European Union United States Free Trade Agreements

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon