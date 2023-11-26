India emerges as the least sensitive to a slowdown in China, shows data

Among the various global headwinds confronting the Indian markets, a slowdown in China is not one of them.

An analysis conducted by Goldman Sachs reveals that the performance of domestic equities is inversely correlated with that of China.

Within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, India emerges as the least sensitive to a slowdown in China and the weak performance of their benchmark gauges.





Conversely, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, and Malaysia are among those whose fortunes are closely aligned with the world’s second-largest economy.

“Elevated geopolitical risks and China’s ongoing macroeconomic (macro) challenges that could exert downward pressure on the aggregate regional growth outlook are also sources of concern. We observe that the Indian economy has the least economic linkage to China’s end demand (through consumption and investment channels). Moreover, Indian equities exhibit the lowest price sensitivity to slowing China’s growth in the region. This suggests that the Indian economy and markets are likely to be relatively less exposed to the aforementioned global macro risks,” says Goldman Sachs in a note.