Home / Economy / News / India emerges as the least sensitive to a slowdown in China, shows data

India emerges as the least sensitive to a slowdown in China, shows data

Charts a distinct course in the face of global headwinds, while others tethered to China's gusts

Samie Modak
Premium
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 11:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Among the various global headwinds confronting the Indian markets, a slowdown in China is not one of them.

An analysis conducted by Goldman Sachs reveals that the performance of domestic equities is inversely correlated with that of China.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, India emerges as the least sensitive to a slowdown in China and the weak performance of their benchmark gauges.

Conversely, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, and Malaysia are among those whose fortunes are closely aligned with the world’s second-largest economy.


“Elevated geopolitical risks and China’s ongoing macroeconomic (macro) challenges that could exert downward pressure on the aggregate regional growth outlook are also sources of concern. We observe that the Indian economy has the least economic linkage to China’s end demand (through consumption and investment channels). Moreover, Indian equities exhibit the lowest price sensitivity to slowing China’s growth in the region. This suggests that the Indian economy and markets are likely to be relatively less exposed to the aforementioned global macro risks,” says Goldman Sachs in a note.

The brokerage highlights some key headwinds that the APAC region may face in 2024, including moderating global growth, higher global rates, persistent dollar strength in the near term, increased geopolitical uncertainties, and lower China growth.

Goldman Sachs’ economists anticipate global gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.6 per cent in 2024 (compared to 2.7 per cent in 2023), and for Asia ex-Japan (AxJ), growth is expected to decline from 5.1 per cent to 4.7 per cent, primarily due to China slowing from 5.3 per cent to 4.8 per cent.

For India, Goldman Sachs economists expect steady GDP growth of 6.3 per cent in 2024, compared to 6.4 per cent (year-on-year) in 2023.

The Goldman Sachs note adds, “Growth in the first half of 2024 is likely to be driven by election-related spending, which should boost consumption demand. After elections, investment growth is likely to re-accelerate, especially from the private side.”

Also Read

Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

Goldman Sachs plans expansion in India, opens new GCC hub in Hyderabad

India may be world's 2nd-largest economy by 2075, says Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs loads up on Indian markets: Upgrades to 'overweight'

Over half of NSE 500 stocks deliver 10x return in 20 years: Goldman Sachs

Statsguru: 6 charts show the clock is ticking on achieving climate goals

A climate crucible: The stage is set for a heated COP28 summit in Dubai

Tariff tussle: UK delegation reaches out to Siam to quell FTA doubts

PM pitches for UPI transactions, urges people to hold weddings in India

Increase in milk, egg, meat production in 2022-23; wool output in negative

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian marketsChina market meltdown Goldman Sachsworld economy

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story