Piyush Goyal's Brussels visit to give final push to EU FTA negotiations

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal will travel to Brussels during January 8-9 to give a final push to the trade talks between India and the European Union (EU).

During the visit, Goyal will hold high-level dialogues with the EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maroš Šefčovič. “The primary objective of these interactions is to provide strategic guidance to the negotiating teams, resolve pending issues, and expedite the conclusion of a balanced and ambitious agreement,” an official statement said on Tuesday.

What are the key issues still holding up the India-EU trade talks?

Both sides aim to resolve pending contentious issues, including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), steel, and automobiles.

Why has the India-EU trade agreement timeline been pushed back? India and the EU had aimed to finalise the deal by the end of the year. However, talks are now set to roll over to the next year, with a fresh attempt to seal the agreement by January 26, during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to New Delhi as the Republic Day chief guest. What does Goyal’s Brussels visit signal for the India-EU FTA? “The visit underscores the intensifying diplomatic and technical engagements between New Delhi and Brussels, signalling a decisive push towards concluding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA),” the statement said.