Home / Economy / News / Ind-Ra sees 'Goldilocks' FY27 as domestic reforms offset tariff risks

Ind-Ra sees 'Goldilocks' FY27 as domestic reforms offset tariff risks

External demand is expected to fare better in FY27 than in FY26, aided by recently concluded trade agreements with the UK, New Zealand and Oman, and the prospect of a US trade deal later in the fiscal

GDP
premium
The agency projects nominal GDP growth at 9.7 per cent in FY27, with real GDP growth at 7.4 per cent in FY26. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:27 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India’s economy is expected to grow 6.9 per cent in 2026-27 (FY27), with ratings agency India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) describing the year as a “Goldilocks” phase of stable growth and low inflation.
 
This comes as a combination of firm domestic demand, easing pricing pressures and renewed reforms push helps cushion external shocks, according to Ind-Ra’s latest outlook for the Indian economy.
 
The agency projects nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 9.7 per cent in FY27 with the real GDP growth at 7.4 per cent in FY26.
 
“The three main tailwinds, as of now are — the economy is having an income tax waiver in FY26 Budget, the goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation and three free trade agreements with New Zealand, UK and Oman,” said Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist and head of public finance at India Ratings.
 
The agency projects headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation to average 2.1 per cent in FY26 before rising to 3.8 per cent in FY27. It would be helped by lower pricing pressures across broad consumption items and disinflationary impact of GST rate rationalisation, even as weather-related risks remain a concern.
 
On policy, the agency sees “limited space for rate cut” and notes that “a further 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in the current easing cycle is possible, but is data dependent.”
 
Private final consumption expenditure, which makes up 56.5 per cent of GDP, is forecast to grow 7.6 per cent in FY27. It would be supported by improving real wage growth and a narrowing rural–urban demand gap. 
 
One critical support for consumption is the turnaround in real rural wages.
 
According to the agency, rural agricultural wages, deflated by CPI, returned to positive territory in recent quarters after a prolonged squeeze, with aggregate real wage growth outpacing employment growth across most sectors over FY18–FY24.
 
Gross fixed capital formation is projected to rise 7.4 per cent in FY26 and 7.8 per cent in FY27, with investment demand still “public sector dominated.” But it would be increasingly aided by household real estate investment and a gradual improvement in large private corporate capex.
 
Ind-Ra cautions that “low interest rates” are necessary but “not a sufficient” condition for a full-fledged private capex cycle. It argued that stronger and more predictable demand and policy stability will be critical.
 
“In investment demand, so far we have seen that it has mostly been the public sector dominated with the state and the central government leading from the front,” said Paras Jarai, associate director and economist at Ind-Ra.
 
External demand is expected to do better in FY27 than in FY26. It would be aided by the recently-concluded trade agreements with the UK, New Zealand and Oman, and the prospect of a US trade deal later in the financial year. 
 
Fiscal policy is expected to remain a key macro stabiliser, with the Centre’s fiscal deficit projected to narrow from 4.4 per cent of GDP in FY26 to 4.1 per cent in FY27. And, debt may decline from 56.3 per cent to 55.5 per cent of GDP over the same period.
 
Ind-Ra sees the debt ratio increasingly becoming the anchor for fiscal policy, arguing that a gradual reduction is “very important for long-term growth of the Indian economy.” 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Big capex challenge: Few sectors left to absorb infra spending push

Premium

Broken Data: How states misclassify spending and distort fiscal math

Premium

Farm producers' income more than doubled during Modi years, shows new paper

India's Russian oil imports in Jan may fall as RIL expects no deliveries

India services PMI slips to 11-month low in Dec 2025 as new orders ease

Topics :InflationeconomyIndian EconomyGDP growth

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story