Home / Economy / News / India eyes collaboration with Israeli startups to boost innovation: Goyal

India eyes collaboration with Israeli startups to boost innovation: Goyal

He said one of the key elements of the proposed trade agreement between the two countries will be technology and innovation collaboration

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Tel Aviv
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and Israeli startups can collaborate in areas such as cybersecurity and medical devices to boost innovation ecosystem, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He said one of the key elements of the proposed trade agreement between the two countries will be technology and innovation collaboration.

"We can collaborate with Israel to promote our own startup ecosystem, which we are aspiring to take it to the levels of deep tech and high quality innovation at competitive prices, given the economies of scale that India has to offer," Goyal told reporters here.

The minister is here to hold bilateral trade talks with his Israeli counterpart Nir Barkat. Goyal is leading a 60-member business delegation here.

"We are looking at deep partnership with Israel who has one startup with every 1,000 people," he said.

Israel has converted adversity into opportunity and their agriculture requirements and modern technologies developed in the field for health and climate change are innovative, he said.

The collaboration will be important as India aspires to become the startup capital of the world in the years ahead, the minister added.

"There is a lot of interest here to work with Indian startups as the country provides scale and opportunities for the future," he said, adding startups of the two countries can work in areas such as cybersecurity, mobility and producing steel with less carbon, and medtech devices.

The two countries can also look at setting up a startup bridge, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, Afghanistan to appoint commercial attachs to boost bilateral trade

FM holds pre-budget consultations with energy, infra industry leaders

US sanctions Indian nationals, companies for role in Iran's oil shipments

India's flash PMI falls to six-month low at 59.9 in Nov from 60.4 in Oct

FTA with India will boost bilateral trade and investments: Israeli minister

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndia Israel tiesstartups in India

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story