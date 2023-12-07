Home / Economy / News / India is labour-rich country, can get to 8% growth: NITI Aayog VC Bery

India is labour-rich country, can get to 8% growth: NITI Aayog VC Bery

Bery also cautioned the reality is that the north of India has not been traditionally doing as well as the south of India and this can create tensions in a federal polity

NITI Aayog Vice President Suman Bery. (Photo: Twitter/@NITIAayog)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 12:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India has potential to grow at 8 per cent as the country is labour-rich with enough institutional maturity of a functioning democracy, NITI Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery said on Thursday.

Bery also cautioned the reality is that the north of India has not been traditionally doing as well as the south of India and this can create tensions in a federal polity.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"So 8 per cent growth or something approximating that means continuous change that needs to be politically managed," he said while addressing the Global Economic Policy Forum 2023, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the finance ministry.

According to Bery, the modernisation journey of India is unusual and unique.

"And if I wanted to bet on India for the next 25 years, I would point to first, the fact that we are not labour constrained in a world which is increasingly labour constrained, but much more importantly, that we have the institutional maturity of a functioning democracy with established rules of the game for the transfer of power we have just seen magnificently in the state elections," he added.

Bery noted that economic growth in a country like India is a prerequisite for equity.

"So growth is not an end in itself, but it is a means to an end to raise living standards and to secure India's strategic and institutional economy," he said.

Bery pointed out that India is a fastest growing major economy but still the lowest per capita income country in the G20.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

135 mn Indians move out of multidimensional poverty in 5 years: NITI Aayog

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

India plans to discourage ethanol production to prioritise sugar: Report

Govt limits additional spending to Rs 58,378 crore, eyes fiscal prudence

On a hat-trick: Will RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das throw another surprise

India needs high economic growth to invest in energy transition: CEA

Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I total expenditure at Rs 4.10 trn: Gadkari

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Niti AayogGDP growthIndia economyEmployment

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story